ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How Google Maps Helped ‘Undone’ Season 2 Animators Recreate San Antonio, Mexico City

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Rotoscope animation is a rare technique on television, and a rare one to see used as well as it is in Prime Video’s “ Undone .”

Created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is shot in live-action on green screen soundstages, with the footage animated by the companies Submarine and Minnow Mountain. The result is a formally inventive series that uses dreamlike, hazy animated imagery to tell the slippery story of Alma (Rosa Salazar) as she confronts her memories of her father’s death by leaping through time to prevent it.

For the show’s recent second season, the animation of “Undone” gets even more ambitious, as the narrative sees Alma and her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) travel into the memories and traumatic pasts of their father Jacob (Bob Odenkirk), mother Camila (Constance Marie) and eventually their grandmother Geraldine (Holley Fain). The further they travel through time, the more the animation distorts reality, playing with the audience’s perception of what’s real or not.

Hisko Hulsing serves as both director and production designer of the show. In this role, he makes initial sketches of the 3,000 or so shots that go into the season, and coordinates and reviews the work of the background artists, compositors, special effects artists and other animation crew members. In season one, the Dutch Hulsing worked on set with the actors in LA, but due to the COVID pandemic, he was forced to work remotely while the actors shot with a skeleton crew of only five people.

“Season 1, it felt like we were driving a car while building it,” Hulsing says. “We were still developing so it’s like ‘Oh shit, there’s no steering wheel, we have to get a wheel in.’ And the end of the it felt like a well oiled machine and at the start of Season 2, I felt ‘I’m going to drive Season 2 as a Maserati on cruise control. And then Corona came.”

In Season 2 of “Undone,” Alma and Becca travel — both in real life and in memories — from San Antonio to Mexico City to a Jewish shtetl in Poland. According to Hulsing, none of the designers have ever been to San Antonio, which is where the showrunner Purdy grew up.

While designing the backgrounds, the artists relied on Google Maps and Google Street View to create accurate architecture for the city. The process was repeated for the scenes set in Mexico City, many of which were designed by Spanish artist Ramon Louro. For certain locations, such as a pivotal yellow house the two first see in a painting, the artists took inspiration from the works of Frida Kahlo.

The Polish shtetl was created by having the designers read the script and look for references of 1930’s Poland, and having a historian fact check their work. Sometimes, the design team eschewed realism in favor of trying to create a mood; after decorating the home of Geraldine and her family with wallpaper, the historian informed the team that they wouldn’t have had wallpaper, but they ultimately decided to keep the designs in.

“It is a Polish shtetl, but it’s questionable if it’s in her imagination or not, so we can get away with some wallpaper,” Hulsing says.

Season 2 changes the aesthetics of how Alma time travels, which now requires her to join forces with her sister Becca. During failed attempts to leap through time, the two fall through a deep chasm of fog representing the impenetrability of memories. When they succeed in viewing someone’s past, the screen and their surrounding dissolves into multicolored effects and designs based on the tone of the memory. Craig Matthew Staggs , who serves as the rotoscope animation unit director of the show, says the vast majority of the moments are taken from the script and developed by the animators and effects artists. While rotoscoping these scenes, Staggs focused on capturing the emotions and wonder of the character, in order to ground these extremely trippy sequences in a sense of reality.

“It’s like the shark in ‘Jaws,’ the shark is not super impressive, what’s impressive is how afraid the people are in the face of the sharks,” Staggs says. “So we always want to have that wonder in the character’s face when they’re experiencing something that is huge and surrealistic, and epic and painful and a lot of the times in unknown you never just get the wonder it’s always like that emotion underneath it that you’ve really got to tie in to.”

Throughout the series, reality often shifts and falls apart in mysterious ways throughout Alma’s journey. One of the standout moments of the season comes in the finale, when Alma sees her mother, dancing in the kitchen, suddenly decompose into a skeleton and grow back into a baby. According to Staggs, sequences like that required collaboration from multiple departments. Marie devised the pop-and-lock dance Camila performs, which was then captured by the rotoscope team, with the team at Submarine designing the special effects of the decomposition and the time lapse event that occurs in Alma’s head.

Eventually, as Alma and her family dive through memories, they arrive in Geraldine’s memories of Poland. When they delve into Geraldine’s memories, it leads to the major set-piece of the season: a collage of notable locations and moments from her life arranged in a tangled web.

Hulsing admits when he first received the script for the season that he told Purdy the set-piece seemed very “silly.” However, by working with concept artist Robin Boer, he eventually was able to understand the possibilities of the set piece, taking inspiration from the works of MC Escher to design it as a hulking hive-like maze. Hulsing and his artists emphasized the size and the constant movement of the hive, in order to represent the vast size of the human mind.

“It feels very large, like almost as large as the cosmos we can think about the cosmos and it’s in our head, and everything we see is actually created by our brains based on the electromagnetic impulses coming in,” Hulsing says.”

According to Staggs, the scene was shot very simply, with Fain acting as all of the various Geraldines on a green screen stage. the rotoscope artists then traced over the footage and folded it together so the various Geraldines were in the same shot. The background artists then developed the surroundings around Fain. In spite of the lo-fi nature of the sequence, Staggs is hugely proud of it, describing it as something that’s never quite been seen in animation before.

“I don’t want to brag, but I think it’s one of the best looking animated sequences ever produced for television,” Staggs says with a laugh. “I mean, that’s all it is.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ahmed Benaissa, ‘Sons of Ramses’ Actor, Dies Hours Before Cannes Premiere, Screening Dedicated to Him

Click here to read the full article. Revered Algerian actor Ahmed Benaissa died on Friday after a long illness, according to the Algerian Ministry of Culture. He was 78. Benaissa’s latest film, Clement Cogitore’s “Sons of Ramses,” (“Goutte d’Or”) in which he had a key role, playing Ramses’s (Karim Leklou) father, is premiering at Cannes on Friday, as a special screening in the Critics’ Week strand of the festival. “I am deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Ahmed Benaissa,” Cogitore said. “The film would not exist without him and words can’t express our sorrow at premiering the film in Cannes today.” “Sons...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spirit Halloween’: First Photos, Plot Details From Movie Inspired by Costume Store (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Spooky season is still six months away but the folks behind the “Spirit Halloween” movie – yes, the one based on the ubiquitous October pop-up store, which Variety exclusively revealed last month – have given Variety an exclusive sneak peek at the first images of Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook on set as well as more plot details. In “Spirit Halloween,” Lloyd (best known as Doc Brown in “Back to the Future”) plays wealthy land developer Alec Windsor. Decades ago, one Halloween night, Windsor disappeared without a trace and ever since his cursed...
MOVIES
Variety

Ketan Mehta Set to Direct Animated Feature Adaptation of Rudyard Kipling ‘Kim’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rudyard Kipling’s “Kim” is set to get an animated feature adaptation by Indian filmmaker Ketan Mehta. Mehta’s animation studio, Cosmos-Maya, will co-develop the film alongside Irish animation studio Piranha Bar. Mehta (“Sardar,” “Mangal Pandey: The Rising”) will direct. “Kim” is a story by Kipling (pictured above) about Kimball O’Hara, AKA Kim, a savvy street kid turned child spy in colonial-era India who becomes an apprentice to a Shaolin monk. Kim is co-opted as a spy for the British Empire before embarking on an adventure of friendship, treachery and self-discovery. Mehta, a recipient of France’s Ordre des...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Money Heist Korea’ Trailer Dropped by Netflix Ahead of June Release

Click here to read the full article. A crew of thieves including Tokyo, an ex-soldier, unite under the leadership of a mastermind known as the Professor to plan an unprecedented heist – stealing money yet to exist! If that sounds familiar, it should. The twist is that Netflix hit series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) has been given a cool Korean favor. First-look footage is now available. And the K-drama reinterpretation “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1” premieres from June 24. The plot twist is that Korea is on the verge of unification and there is a Joint Security Area...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Cabral
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Constance Marie
Person
Rosa Salazar
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Hisko Hulsing
Variety

Horror Film ‘Two Witches’ Acquired by Arrow Films For U.S., U.K. and Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Horror movie “Two Witches” has been acquired by Arrow Films for distribution in U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. MPI Media Group is representing international sales in Cannes. The film, described as a mix of “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Hereditary” and “Drag Me to Hell,” is writer-director Pierre Tsigaridis’ directorial feature debut. Rebekah Kennedy (“To the Bone”), Kristina Klebe (“Halloween”) and Belle Adams (“Perry Mason”) star in “Two Witches.” Kennedy plays Masha, a young woman with violent impulses waiting to inherit her grandmother’s powers while Adams stars as the pregnant Sarah, who is unable to convince her boyfriend and...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Google Maps#Design#Character Animation#Video Game#Minnow Mountain#Dutch
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Butterfly Vision (completed) Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos Sales: Wild Bunch Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant. Chrysanthemum Day Director: Simon Mozgovyi Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev Production: Mainstream Pictures Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way. Company of Steel (documentary) Director: Yuliia Hontaruk Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
Variety

‘War Pony’ Review: Riley Keough Shows the Everyday Realities of Reservation Life

Click here to read the full article. If Larry Clark had ever found his way onto the Pine Ridge Reservation, he probably would have come away with a film like “War Pony,” which observes its young Native American characters hustling, skating and stealing drugs from otherwise distracted adults. Presenting such behavior without judgment, first-time directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough developed this unvarnished portrait in collaboration with their actors, capturing something at once tragic and true about these kids, who are torn between Oglala Lakota traditions and the consumer culture around them. A few years older than the hero of Chloé Zhao’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Review: James Gray’s Deft 1980 Coming-of-Age Memoir Is an Old-School Liberal Message Movie in Progressive Drag

Click here to read the full article. When I watch a movie by the writer-director James Gray, I often have the sensation that I’m seeing two films in one: the story being told and the one hovering offscreen — the one that’s all about his aspiration to be something larger than a mere storyteller. Early Gray films like “The Yards” (2000) and “We Own the Night” (2007) were modest tales suffused with his desire to be making “a ’70s movie.” “Ad Astra” (2019) was a lavishly scaled outer-space thriller suffused with his desire to be making “2001: A Space Odyssey.” “Armageddon...
MOVIES
Variety

How Peyton Manning, Joe Buck Teamed Up for a New Swing at Golf for ESPN

Click here to read the full article. This wasn’t supposed to be Joe Buck’s first assignment for ESPN. The veteran sports announcer raised eyebrows earlier this year by jumping from his longtime roost at Fox Sports to the Disney sports giant, where he and colleague Troy Aikman are set to host “Monday Night Football.” On Thursday afternoon, however, Buck was doing something completely different. Here he was, sitting alongside golf analyst Michael Collins on ESPN2, watching Tiger Woods on the green at the 2022 PGA Championship and talking to baseball great Ken Griffey Jr. about his golf and baseball swings. Even though the...
NFL
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy