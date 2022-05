Godzilla Vs. Kong didn't just confirm that a sequel is on the way, but that the director of the initial battle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, Adam Wingard, would be returning alongside a new leading man in Dan Stevens of Legion and Eurovision fame. While the next movie that will, presumably, see Godzilla and Kong clash has yet to reveal when it will be hitting theaters, fans can't contain their excitement that the MonsterVerse is planning to bring back some of its heavy hitters.

