JAZZ IN THE GARDEN AT SAN ANTONIO PARKS FOUNDATION. The Jazz In The Garden Spring Concert Series in the historic Japanese Tea Garden features live jazz music near the gazebo overlooking the beautiful koi pond, waterfall and garden! The event is FREE and open to the public! Limited seating is available and lawn chairs are permitted. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Please no outside food and drinks. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Jazz In The Garden is brought to you by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and KRTU 91.7 FM!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO