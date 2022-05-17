ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine attorney general plans to sue over PFAS contamination

By The Associated Press
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state is preparing for a lawsuit against manufacturers...

www.wabi.tv

newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: It’s time to fight back against white supremacist organizing in Maine

The Great Replacement is not a new idea and for many years it mainly traveled around fringe white nationalist circles. However, as America becomes more diverse, many white Americans increasingly feel uneasy with these shifting demographics. White supremacist media personalities and organizers stoke fear that this trend will result in white people being treated as second class citizens in the same way we have historically treated racial minorities. As the Republican Party turns away minority voters by stoking racial fear and resentment against them, it has doubled down on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters and prevent immigration in order to maintain power. In short, conservatives have rejected multi-racial democracy and will do anything they can to stop it, even if it provokes extrajudicial violence, as we saw on January 6, 2020.
WMTW

Flu cases are on the rise in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control says that influenza activity is on the rise in Maine, though the severity estimate remains low for the entire state. The state reports there were 716 lab confirmed cases of the flu in Maine last week, the most in a single week since March 2020. There were also 17 people hospitalized with the flu. Penobscot County had, by far, the most number of cases while York County had the most hospitalizations.
wabi.tv

791 newly recorded coronavirus case

Maine (WABI) - 791 newly recorded COVID cases according to the Maine CDC. There are no new deaths reported. Meanwhile, 3,058 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly. The Maine CDC reports 225 people are hospitalized with the...
Z107.3

Could Maine Begin A Continent-Wide Poisonous Caterpillar Problem?

While Maine has suffered the problem of infestation of browntail moth caterpillars since the early 1900s, the recent explosion of their presence has become considerably worrisome here in the State of Maine. The insects carry poisonous hairs that travel invisibly in the air and cause poison-ivy-like rashes on the skin and can cause respiratory issues as well.
WGME

Maine can't do much about a big dispute between its largest insurer and hospital

PORTLAND (BDN) -- A dispute between Maine’s dominant health insurer and hospital has exposed the state’s limitations in managing the relationship, with policymakers urging reconciliation while criticizing both parties in ways weighted toward their worldviews. MaineHealth announced in April it would pull its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center...
mainepublic.org

Some Mainers drive far for work. The Maine DOT is creating a pilot program to find a solution

Maine workers struggling to find affordable housing often have to live far away from work and commute long distances. With gas prices skyrocketing and car emissions the biggest source of greenhouse gases in Maine, the state wants to create pilot programs to transport workers more efficiently. With $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Maine Department of Transportation is looking for workforce transportation pilot projects, especially in rural areas.
mainepublic.org

Efforts to maintain healthy populations of migratory fish in Maine rivers and streams

In Maine and all over the world, migratory fish are threatened when rivers and streams are blocked by barriers like dams, road culverts and other man-made structures. To mark World Fish Migration Day, we’ll learn about the life cycles of the many species of fish that populate Maine’s rivers, what obstacles they face, and what is being done to ensure healthy fish and habitats.
wabi.tv

Maine moose survey finds record high death rate from ticks

MONSON, Maine (AP) - Infestations of ticks contributed to a record high death rate for young moose tracked by wildlife managers in rural Maine. Maine Public reports on Wednesday that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife collared 70 moose calves in remote parts of the state last winter and 60 of them had died by the beginning of May.
wabi.tv

615 new COVID cases in Maine, no additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - 615 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. No new deaths being reported. Meanwhile, 2,183 new COVID vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 1,881 are listed as booster shots. COVID-19 hospitalizations went up a bit Monday. The Maine...
News Break
Politics
wabi.tv

Maine had 9th-largest weekly gas price increase in US, AAA says

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are quickly rising in Maine. According to AAA, the statewide average now stands at $4.67 per gallon as of Wednesday. According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in state on Tuesday was $4.25 cents at a station in Veazie. According to AAA on Monday,...
Q97.9

Buyer Beware: A Maine Realtor Pulled a Real Bush League Move

I've mentioned for the last few months that I've been on the hunt for either a condo, townhouse, or single-family home in Maine. Constantly jetting all over York County and Cumberland County for showings, open houses, or even just cruising by homes with for sale signs in the front yard to shoot my shot.
wabi.tv

Maine home prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine home prices continue to climb, but sales are easing due to lack of inventory. The price for a single-family existing home in Maine increased 25.36 percent in April 2022 compared to April a year ago. The Maine Association of Realtors today announced that 1,143 homes...
mainepublic.org

Taking a lesson from the pandemic, Maine hopes more broadband will reduce vehicle travel

The coronavirus pandemic has shown how critical the internet can be during a disaster — especially to those who don’t have access to it. Early on, when it became clear that the virus is spread through in-person contact, many institutions were able to keep operating by shifting their activity online. But not all Americans could join that digital migration.
