It’s the end of another week thankfully. Must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. And when I say it was an awful week, it was around £2500 awful. I couldn’t even get any Avois on the Credit Card payment for this, as the plumber doesn’t take American Express (and I don’t have the Barclaycard Avios credit card in my collection). Thankfully, cashback cards exist.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO