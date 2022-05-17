Man, woman charged after 16 animals found in poor living conditions in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police have arrested two people on animal cruelty charges.

Police said on April 28, following a month’s long investigation into suspected animal cruelty, Torrington Animal Control and officers executed a search warrant at a home on Washington Avenue.

As a result of the search warrant, 6 dogs, 8 cats, a Bearded Dragon Lizard, and one hedgehog were found to be living in poor, unsanitary conditions.

The animals were brought to Bantam Lake Animal Hospital. It was determined that all six dogs were dehydrated and a number of them were suffering from being underweight and/or having infections or worms or parasites. The cats were in fair condition, according to police, but were not socialized. A kitten was found to be dehydrated and underweight.

The bearded dragon and hedgehog were also found to be in poor condition.

Police arrested Nicolina Scalora, 30, and Gregory Zarins, 24, of Torrington. Both were charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty.

Scarlora turned herself in on Monday and Zarins turned himself in on Tuesday.

All animals are in the custody of the Torrington Animal Control.

