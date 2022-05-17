ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANGELO’S PIZZA TO REOPEN SOON

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) Angelo’s was Eureka’s first pizza parlor. It closed down during the...

Small fire at Waste Management Facility

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) Humboldt Bay Firefighters are looking into the cause of a small fire they quickly put out on May 19, 2022, at the Humboldt Waste Management Authority. Light smoke rose from the facility on West Hawthorne in Eureka blended in with the clouds in the sky. Firefighters say building sprinklers helped keep the fire from spreading. Crews got it contained in under 30 minutes and had cleared the scene.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Neighbors fight over illegal rock pathway in Redding's "Clover Creek Village"

REDDING, Calif. — Residents in Redding's new Clover Creek Village are angry about a neighbor's backyard project-- one that could have environmental impacts. Dave Williams is a local business owner who started building a rock staircase behind an empty lot next to his home, a lot that Williams owns and intends to build on. The problem: the staircase is firmly in the Clover Creek Preserve and city land, and Williams did not get city clearance beforehand.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's California Street Parking Garage temporarily closed after car meetup

REDDING, Calif. — The California Street Parking Garage in Redding, which officially opened earlier this month, will now be closed until June 1. The owner of the new private parking structure, Block 7 Retail Investors, LLC, made this decision following a weekend car meetup that left behind lots of trash on the top two levels of the garage. A video of the car meetup can be seen below. On Monday morning, a K-rail barrier was set up in front of the garage entrance, blocking it off from the public.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire at Redding homeless camp

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire at a homeless camp Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. in the area of Linden Avenue. Firefighters said the homeless camp burned and spread to about ½ acre of vegetation. Crews...
REDDING, CA
mendofever.com

‘There’s a Giant Wiener in the Road’: Fort Bragg Resident Spots the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Katie Shellman was working at her family’s business Fort Bragg Feed and Pet yesterday when her co-worker said, “Hey, Katie! There’s a giant wiener in the road.”. Knowing her co-worker’s jokester ways, she told us she was shocked when she looked up, and there, in all its glory, was the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driving down Fort Bragg’s Elm Street, shining in the sunlight of the Mendocino Coast.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kiem-tv.com

Record high gas prices

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Drivers here in the North Coast and across much of California are already paying over six dollars for a gallon of gas. Analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer. The average price for unleaded in California hit six dollars and eight cents a gallon. With that average even higher here in Humboldt. Experts now say they expect six dollars or more to be the national average by August.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fuel tank fire destroys trailers near Shingletown

SHINGLETONE, Calif. - In Shasta County there were tense moments in Shingletown Tuesday evening, where a fuel tank fire destroyed several trailers. It started in the 5700 block of Wilson Hill Road, just south of Shingletown, about 25 miles southeast of Redding. The location is just east of the Wild Horse Sanctuary in Manton.
SHINGLETOWN, CA
kiem-tv.com

RIO DELL BODY FOUND

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Rio Dell. The victim is said to be a man in his 40’s found dead inside a tent along the Eel River, off Edwards Drive, over the weekend. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine how the man died, but deputies say they don’t suspect foul play at this time.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Gay Chastain: Anything but ‘Usual’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Gay Chastain lived 80 years, and then on May 15 at about 1...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Safety Corridor Early Saturday Morning Was Walking in the Southbound Lanes, CHP Says

On 05-14-2022, at approximately 3:32 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Southbound, north of Indianola Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when 59-year-old Troy Rassbach of Arcata CA, was walking within the lanes of US-101 Southbound and was struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by 44-year-old Stephanie Mellen of Eureka. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to Mr. Rassbach. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. Rassbach succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Asphalt Cowboys release 1st set of clues in Bank Hold-Up

REDDING, Calif. - The Asphalt Cowboys has released its first set of clues in its Bank Hold-Up by the Lone Strangers. The first clue for the Lone Strangers, two local residents who are in disguise, is below:. Robbed our bank and escaped they did,. engineered this caper with ease. Behind...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Truck crashes into Redding home; DUI not believed to be a factor

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding home suffered severe damages Wednesday evening after an uncontrolled truck crashed right into it. On May 18 at around 6:57 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado crashed into the side of a house on Cherwell Court in Redding. The driver told Redding Police Department (RPD) that he accidently hit the gas instead of the brakes while coming down the street, resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.
REDDING, CA
North Coast Journal

Arcata Man Dies After Being Struck on 101

A 59-year-old Arcata man died after being hit by a car in the early morning hours of May 14 while he was reportedly walking within the lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Indianola Cuttoff. According to the California Highway Patrol, Troy Rassbach was struck just after 3:30...
ARCATA, CA
KTVL

Jeep driver doing donuts rolls over in Redding with juveniles in vehicle

REDDING, Calif. — A driver doing donuts with four people in the car, including two minors, rolled over early Monday morning in Redding, sending one man to the hospital. Officer Leonard and K-9 Otto were patrolling near the Redding Civic Auditorium around 2 a.m. when they found a Jeep Cherokee that had been involved in an accident, and was on its side.
REDDING, CA

