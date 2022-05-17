ANGELO’S PIZZA TO REOPEN SOON

REDDING, Calif. — The California Street Parking Garage in Redding, which officially opened earlier this month, will now be closed until June 1. The owner of the new private parking structure, Block 7 Retail Investors, LLC, made this decision following a weekend car meetup that left behind lots of trash on the top two levels of the garage. A video of the car meetup can be seen below. On Monday morning, a K-rail barrier was set up in front of the garage entrance, blocking it off from the public.
