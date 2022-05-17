ANGELO’S PIZZA TO REOPEN SOON

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Drivers here in the North Coast and across much of California are already paying over six dollars for a gallon of gas. Analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer. The average price for unleaded in California hit six dollars and eight cents a gallon. With that average even higher here in Humboldt. Experts now say they expect six dollars or more to be the national average by August.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO