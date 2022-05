The old OYO Motel at 1221 Millcreek will be converted into a multi-family residence. The Lebanon Zoning and Planning Commission has approved a conditional use request for the building at its Thursday night meeting. The owner of the property requested a conditional use permit to convert the OYO Motel into a multi-family facility. According to the application, there will be no more than two occupants per room, and the owner plans to add a kitchen to each room. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO