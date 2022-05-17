ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEN ARRESTED FOR WEAPONS & DRUGS

Cover picture for the articleMCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) A traffic stop by deputies in McKinleyville led to the...

Small fire at Waste Management Facility

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) Humboldt Bay Firefighters are looking into the cause of a small fire they quickly put out on May 19, 2022, at the Humboldt Waste Management Authority. Light smoke rose from the facility on West Hawthorne in Eureka blended in with the clouds in the sky. Firefighters say building sprinklers helped keep the fire from spreading. Crews got it contained in under 30 minutes and had cleared the scene.
Record high gas prices

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Drivers here in the North Coast and across much of California are already paying over six dollars for a gallon of gas. Analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer. The average price for unleaded in California hit six dollars and eight cents a gallon. With that average even higher here in Humboldt. Experts now say they expect six dollars or more to be the national average by August.
Body Found Near Rio Dell Saturday

On Saturday, May 14, a body was located near the Eel River to the south of the small town of Rio Dell. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “A 40-year-old male was located deceased inside a tent near the river bar off Edwards Drive.”
Redwood Coast Kite Festival Back after nearly three decades

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- An event that traditionally draws big crowds is returning to the North Coast this weekend. The Redwood Coast Kite Festival’ is back in Eureka. After nearly three decades of being gone. The local group known as ‘Humboldt Kiters’ decided to bring the festival home to Eureka...
