Rio Dell, CA

RIO DELL BODY FOUND

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body...

Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A Humboldt County man who kidnapped three people will serve more than two decades in federal prison. 45-year-old George Gene Rose is being sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal judge stemming from the kidnappings in the summer of 2000.  He took his ex-girlfriend and two others hostage at […] The post Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
59-year-old Troy Rassbach dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)

59-year-old Troy Rassbach dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 59-year-old Troy Rassbach, of Arcata, as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on May 14 in Humboldt County. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported at about 3:32 a.m. on US 101, north of Indianola Cutoff [...]
Murder suspect to stand trial

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A judge ruled that there’s sufficient evidence for this Alderpoint murder suspect to stand trial. Among the evidence against 29-year-old Jake Henry Combs was an investigator’s testimony that he admitted to the deadly January shooting. Combs told the police officers that he shot another man in the head to save his puppy, […] The post Murder suspect to stand trial  appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
Redwood Coast Kite Festival Returns to Eureka this Weekend

The Humboldt Kiters will be hosting the Redwood Coast Kite Festival in Eureka, California this weekend. The festival will feature extensive kiting over four flying fields along beautiful Humboldt Bay, plus an artisan’s fair and live music. The event is free and open to the public. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Halvorsen Park, 1003-1057 Waterfront Drive, Eureka, California.
Anderson woman saw a bear in her backyard Thursday

ANDERSON, Calif. - An Anderson woman found an interesting surprise in her backyard on Thursday. Carrie Norris saw a bear in the backyard of her home on Arden Way at the end of Anderson River Park in Anderson on Thursday. Norris told Action News Now that she has never seen...
Arcata Man Dies After Being Struck on 101

A 59-year-old Arcata man died after being hit by a car in the early morning hours of May 14 while he was reportedly walking within the lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Indianola Cuttoff. According to the California Highway Patrol, Troy Rassbach was struck just after 3:30...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Safety Corridor Early Saturday Morning Was Walking in the Southbound Lanes, CHP Says

On 05-14-2022, at approximately 3:32 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Southbound, north of Indianola Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when 59-year-old Troy Rassbach of Arcata CA, was walking within the lanes of US-101 Southbound and was struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by 44-year-old Stephanie Mellen of Eureka. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to Mr. Rassbach. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. Rassbach succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash on Hwy 101 Near Indianola Cutoff

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- After a violent weekend across the country with two mass shooting attacks — one in New York and the other here in California the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is preparing its staff in the event of an active shooter situation locally. The department wants all civilian staff to be always prepared […] The post Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Grand Jury report details complications of sea-level rise in Humboldt Bay

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury just released its second investigative report revealing the startling future of sea-level rise in the Humboldt Bay. The 2021-2022 report titled “The Sea Also Rises” details how rising waters may affect highways, sewage treatment plants, commercial properties, farms, homes...
Truck crashes into Redding home; DUI not believed to be a factor

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding home suffered severe damages Wednesday evening after an uncontrolled truck crashed right into it. On May 18 at around 6:57 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado crashed into the side of a house on Cherwell Court in Redding. The driver told Redding Police Department (RPD) that he accidently hit the gas instead of the brakes while coming down the street, resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.
Record high gas prices

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Drivers here in the North Coast and across much of California are already paying over six dollars for a gallon of gas. Analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer. The average price for unleaded in California hit six dollars and eight cents a gallon. With that average even higher here in Humboldt. Experts now say they expect six dollars or more to be the national average by August.
Early Morning Crash Into the Gulch Off Myrtle in Eureka; Driver Flees the Scene

Just a little after 1 a.m. on Thursday, an emergency dispatcher told officers that multiple residents had called stating they had heard a loud noise, possibly an accident, in the vicinity of the Gulch off Myrtle Avenue just outside of the City of Eureka. An officer soon confirmed that a...

