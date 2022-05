A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a weapon early Sunday morning in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police on Tuesday arrested 23-year old Malik Nix on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say a 911 hang-up call came from the Voodoo Lounge in downtown Cedar Falls around 1:20AM. Witnesses told police Nix punched a man inside the bar. He then pulled a gun on the man when the man tried to retaliate. Nix was later found with an empty holster and his weapon was found inside in his vehicle. Bond for Nix was set at $25,000.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO