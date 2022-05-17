ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Meet the FAS Faculty: Carla Staver

yale.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarla Staver's research is going up in smoke – and that's a good thing. The professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology has started hundreds of fires – experimental ones – in...

news.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The University of Nottingham Drives 21st-Century Data Literacy with Gale Digital Scholar Lab

U.K. University Expands Access and Increases Volume of Digital Research While Fostering Crucial Skills in Students Through Gale Digital Scholar Lab. FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and NOTTINGHAM, England, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is helping the University of Nottingham expand its digital research methods for teaching and learning digital humanities (DH). The university is using Gale Digital Scholar Lab (the Lab) within its Digital Transformation Hub (DTH) to support students in the widespread digital shift in humanities. The Lab makes digital research methods available to all of the university's students and researchers. This enables professors and researchers to look at large amounts of data without learning a new set of tools—and students to develop transferable 21st-century skills that they can use beyond college and in the workplace.
COLLEGES
HackerNoon

In Conversation with a Computer Science Major, Kristy Gao

Kristy is in her final year of computer science at the University of Waterloo. The 22-year-old is a technical project lead for the UW Blueprint initiative, which focuses on accessible technology and promoting public and social welfare. Kristy leads a project that builds web applications to help Planet Read coordinate volunteers to translate and review children’s stories. When she graduates, Kristy plans to work as an engineering manager. She is also proud that she was part of a tight-knit comradery of the few female students looking to venture into computer science careers.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy