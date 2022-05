The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a free program at Eiserman Park designed to introduce families to fishing. Families will have a chance to take lessons with the MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing program at Eiserman Park, located at 201 Compton Drive in Branson, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to a press release from the MDC. This event is open to ages 7 and up. All children ages 7 through 15 years must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO