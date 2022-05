With summer and the heat already here I had a question. Is it illegal to drive your car with bare feet in Arkansas?. Summertime is here and not only is the temperature already high, but the need to get out those summer clothes is also here. With those summer clothes are probably some slip-on shoes or flip-flops. They sure make the heat a little more bearable, but when I get in the car they are not always the best shoe to have on when I am driving.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO