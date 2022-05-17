ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers asking coaching candidates specifically about Russell Westbrook?

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgvKZ_0fhAUMA500
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a rough 2021-22 season. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to imagine a time when there weren't rumors the Los Angeles Lakers were shopping Russell Westbrook after he was such a bust in the 2021-22 season. As L.A.'s offseason drags on, it looks more and more likely Westbrook will be in Southern California next season, and it sounds like the organization is even prepping prospective head coaches for it.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported this week that the Lakers are actively asking head-coaching candidates how they would work with Westbrook in order to get the most out of him.

"Despite the widely held belief that the Lakers would find a way to trade Westbrook before the start of next season, sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews," Amick wrote. "The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job."

The Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel in April after the Lakers ended the season 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. Amick explained there is a belief that Vogel didn't properly utilize Westbrook and that if the point guard is going to stay in Los Angeles, there needs to be a coach in place who can put him in a position to succeed.

Westbrook's disappointing season was just one issue the Lakers faced in their 2021-22 campaign. He never developed chemistry with LeBron James or Anthony Davis, both of whom missed time with various injuries. It still remains to be seen if a new head coach is the key to getting all three of them to co-exist.

The Lakers' known head-coaching candidates include Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin and Mark Jackson.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams fires back at Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul criticism

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender . The Minnesota Timberwolves guard said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

John Salley On Luka Doncic: "Larry Bird Would Put Fear In Me And Everyone Else, Just Like Luka Does."

Luka Doncic has been elite almost since the moment he stepped foot into the NBA, claiming Rookie of the Year before going on to make the All-NBA First Team in just his second season. The Mavericks star has been in the MVP conversation every season since his sophomore year and seems to have taken another leap this season, carrying the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Destroyed Stephen A. Smith For Saying Jimmy Butler Is A Perimeter Shooter: “I Think That’s The First Time I’ve Heard Someone Describe Jimmy Butler As A Perimeter Shooter.”

It goes without saying that JJ Redick has quickly become one of the most popular analysts on ESPN's First Take. Redick, who retired last season from the NBA, has transitioned into becoming an NBA analyst and has done a fantastic job so far. His insightful analysis, plus his ability to...
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Adrian Griffin
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls have serious concerns about Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls had to shut down Lonzo Ball in early April, and the team apparently has serious concerns about the point guard’s knee injury. Ball sustained a small meniscus tear in his left knee in mid-January. He tried to ramp things up as he aimed for a return later in the season, but he suffered a setback in late March. The Bulls had to shut Ball down in early April after he experienced more discomfort when he tried to ramp up again.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny James Jr. Defended Online After Prom Pics Stir Up Controversy

Bronny James Jr. was a Junior in high school this past year. He currently attends Sierra Canyon which is one of the premier high schools in all of California. Bronny is a star at the school and after next year, he is expected to go to college where he will have a very good chance of making it to the NBA where he will play alongside his father, or at least that's what LeBron has led us to believe.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Athletic#The Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Rumor: Phil Jackson wants Lakers to trade LeBron James

Phil Jackson is advising Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Lakers star LeBron James had problems with Jackson. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times on “The Doug Gottlieb Show“:. I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that, but I’ve got nothing to back that up. No on-the-record stuff to back that up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy