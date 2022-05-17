Lakers asking coaching candidates specifically about Russell Westbrook?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a rough 2021-22 season. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to imagine a time when there weren't rumors the Los Angeles Lakers were shopping Russell Westbrook after he was such a bust in the 2021-22 season. As L.A.'s offseason drags on, it looks more and more likely Westbrook will be in Southern California next season, and it sounds like the organization is even prepping prospective head coaches for it.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported this week that the Lakers are actively asking head-coaching candidates how they would work with Westbrook in order to get the most out of him.

"Despite the widely held belief that the Lakers would find a way to trade Westbrook before the start of next season, sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews," Amick wrote. "The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job."

The Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel in April after the Lakers ended the season 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. Amick explained there is a belief that Vogel didn't properly utilize Westbrook and that if the point guard is going to stay in Los Angeles, there needs to be a coach in place who can put him in a position to succeed.

Westbrook's disappointing season was just one issue the Lakers faced in their 2021-22 campaign. He never developed chemistry with LeBron James or Anthony Davis, both of whom missed time with various injuries. It still remains to be seen if a new head coach is the key to getting all three of them to co-exist.

The Lakers' known head-coaching candidates include Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin and Mark Jackson.