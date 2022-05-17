ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Police looking for runaway teen

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkywO_0fhAUKOd00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, 17-year-old Patricia Freeman.

According to a Facebook post by the Bismarck Police Department, Freeman was reported as a runway on May 10, around 1:17 p.m. from the 3200 block of E Rosser Avenue in Bismarck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHKl2_0fhAUKOd00

Patricia has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and white shoes.

It is currently unknown who she may be with or where she may be going.

If you have any information, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
newsdakota.com

JPD Seeking Assistance in Locating Runaway Juvenile

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a female runaway juvenile. Jazmine Rudland, 17, left home around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 19th and has not returned home. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel top. She may possibly be in the Valley City area.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Detroit men plead not guilty to delivering fentanyl in Bismarck-Mandan area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Detroit, Mich., men accused of delivering hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area have entered not guilty pleas. Police arrested 27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis in March. They said they found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than $16,000 at the pair’s Bismarck residence. Officers said a source told them Grady-Shelton and Travis had made multiple trips to Bismarck to deliver the drugs.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck City Commission to consider hate crime ordinances

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to Bismarck Ordinances to include hate crimes. Last month, Commissioner Nancy Guy asked to consider the new ordinances, which will add hate crimes to the existing Simple Assault, Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly conduct ordinances.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck PD & Bars Have Found A New Way To Spot Fake ID’s

Did you or somebody you know ever have a fake ID? I never had one, but I sure know a lot of people who did. Fake IDs are big business and people pay big money to obtain one. Underage drinking is a HUGE problem in North Dakota. Studies show it leads to excessive/binge drinking later in life as adults. Now, the Bismarck Police Department has teamed up with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and local colleges to help curb underage drinking. They are working up with area bars and restaurants with new technology to spot fake IDs. Because fake IDs are such big business these days, they are very difficult to spot even by the trained eye of the most seasoned bouncer.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man on Receiving End of Viral Philanthropy

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Darrel Goodroad has owned and operated C/TNT Cards in Jamestown for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, May 17th, he was the unexpected recipient of a viral TikTok creator’s philanthropy. Jimmy Kellogg, better known as Jimmy Darts to his 8 million followers on TikTok,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck teen finds sport that’s right up her ‘Allie’

MANDAN, N.D – Our names are a gift our parents give us long before they know what our personalities will be, or what we’ll be interested in. But sometimes, a name just fits. Take Allie Salter, for example. It is the perfect name for this 16-year-old. If you’re...
BISMARCK, ND
US News and World Report

Commission Halts Vegas-Style Games at Gas Stations, Stores

BISMARCK,N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Gaming Commission endorsed a rule change Thursday that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. The commission voted 3-2 to alter the definition of a bar to make clear where the Las Vegas-style...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Hot 97-5

Mandan Restaurant Opening Second Location In Bismarck

Old 10 Bar & Grill just celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility. While they have loved serving the people of Mandan over the years, they are now branching out to Bismarck. -- Don't worry Mandan's location will still operate as usual. Never Have I Ever. I'll admit, I've never...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Couple BOTH Get Cancer Diagnosis, Daughter Asks For Help

It's something that you never want to happen to anyone in your family. Cancer has touched many of our lives, but for Amanda Love, it hit her family harder than most. Both Amanda's mom and dad have been diagnosed with different types of cancer just a year apart. In November of 2020, Joni Love was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent a total of 6 chemo treatments. Randy Love was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2022; he's recently had surgery to remove a tumor, and will have done a total of 4 rounds of chemo.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 97-5

When Is Tiny TOO Tiny In Bismarck/Mandan?

Just recently I wrote a story and shared some pictures of mansions in Mandan. As we all were foaming at the mouth looking at gigantic, gorgeous houses in Bismarck/Mandan, the real reality is simple. About 99% of us could never afford to live in one. So what in my opinion makes a house a mansion? The first thing I notice is just how spacious these homes are, how high their living room ceilings reach, and how many cars can fit comfortably in the garage. For those few people that live in an abode that has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, I really doubt they are utilizing ALL of the space they have in their luxurious home, however, let me show you some people that are doing just that.
MANDAN, ND
740thefan.com

Fisherman finds human remains along Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The remains of a Ft. Yates woman who has been missing since June of 2021 have been found along the Missouri River in Bismarck. Bismarck Police said human remains were found by a fisherman shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Through an autopsy and dental record identification, they were determined to be Valene Little Bird.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – Do You Have Bad Gas? ( In Your Car, Not You )

This is something I never would have thought could be possible. There are so many things we do all the time that we take for granted, without ever stopping to think there could be something out of the ordinary happening. Like what for instance? How many times do we just go through the motions of putting gas in our car? Obviously, it's quite necessary if you want to get to work or around town. Did you ever think that the gasoline ( you spent almost your whole paycheck on ) you were pumping into your tank could be bad?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota regulators aim to hone in on e-pull tabs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As charitable electronic pull tab machines are gaining popularity in North Dakota, gaming regulators are hoping to keep them confined to certain spaces. Right now, you can play e-pull tabs at almost any bar in North Dakota. Since a bar is technically defined as a “retail...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Missing Beulah man’s body found in Knife River

UPDATE 05/13/22: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Schaeffer family deal with funeral costs for their son. The Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund is an account set up at Union State Bank in Beulah. Since the page went up on Thursday, over $10,800 has been donated so far. The goal of the […]
BEULAH, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder for role in jail fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say tried to kill an inmate has been found not guilty of attempted murder. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Gonzalez was in jail on several charges when he began beating another inmate. They say surveillance footage showed a six-minute assault where Gonzalez choked the inmate and stomped on his head. The inmate was treated at the hospital and later returned to the jail.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Softball: Bismarck hands Dickinson its first loss of the season

Monday’s softball slate did not lack excitement, as the only undefeated team in the WDA fell for the first time all season, and another region matchup ended on a walk-off. WDA Scores:(G1) Bismarck (4), Dickinson (1)(G2) Bismarck (00), Dickinson (00)(G1) Minot (5), Jamestown (4)(G2) Minot (00), Jamestown (00)(G1) Watford City (00), Williston (00)(G2) Watford City […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy