Bismarck Police looking for runaway teen

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, 17-year-old Patricia Freeman.

According to a Facebook post by the Bismarck Police Department, Freeman was reported as a runway on May 10, around 1:17 p.m. from the 3200 block of E Rosser Avenue in Bismarck.

Patricia has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and white shoes.

It is currently unknown who she may be with or where she may be going.

If you have any information, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.