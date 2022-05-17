Police close Columbia street, citing ‘situation’
Watch the scene live in the player above.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Police have closed a west Columbia street for what emergency dispatchers only called a "situation."
Ash Street was closed at Heather Lane, according to an alert from dispatchers sent a little before 1 p.m. An ABC 17 News reporter said he saw a bomb squad coming into the area. Details were not immediately available.
At least a half-dozen police cruisers were at the scene.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
The post Police close Columbia street, citing ‘situation’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0