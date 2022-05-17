Police close Columbia street, citing ‘situation’

Watch the scene live in the player above.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police have closed a west Columbia street for what emergency dispatchers only called a "situation."

Ash Street was closed at Heather Lane, according to an alert from dispatchers sent a little before 1 p.m. An ABC 17 News reporter said he saw a bomb squad coming into the area. Details were not immediately available.

At least a half-dozen police cruisers were at the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

