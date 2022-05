AKRON — Akron and Mentone Elementary schools have been recognized as 2021-22 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools. They are two of just 282 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing access to learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of pre-K to 12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

