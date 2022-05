St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Paul Goldschmidt is at designated hitter and Juan Yepez is on first base for the first leg of Tuesday's twin bill. Tyler O'Neill is taking Pujols' place in the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO