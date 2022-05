SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Campbell Smithwick stood frozen staring at the celebration unfolding in front of him. Less than an hour earlier the Oxford catcher thought he scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single by pitcher Brady Stinnett in the third inning of the Chargers’ 8-2 loss to DeSoto Central in the MHSAA Class 6A North Half Championship, only to have it called back after the home plate umpire ruled Stinnett stepped out of the box during his swing.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO