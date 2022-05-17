Indiana Reserves Could Hit $6 Billion By June

Today: Indiana House District 15 Representative Hal Slager (R-Schererville) is on "Regionally Speaking" to talk about the measure which he authored and was co-sponsored by fellow Rep. Mike Andrade (D-Munster) to increase the rate which EMS providers are reimbursed for the costs of transporting patients covered by Indiana Medicaid. We also hear from "Meals On Wheels Northwest Indiana" volunteer director Charlie Misoyve — and Abbey Omodunbi, assistant vice president and chief economist with PNC Financial Services, joins us for an update on the regional and national economic scenes. He just returned from a recent conference in Chicago where the latest topics of inflation and other issues were discussed. Misovye tells us about their spring volunteer campaign, and he encourages northwest Indiana residents to help MOW deliver meals, along with a wellness check, to their clients.

SCHERERVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO