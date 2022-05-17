ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman to Stand Trial on Charges for Hanging Dogs at Park-and-Ride

By Casey Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman who allegedly hanged two dogs from trees at a park-and-ride was ordered Tuesday to stand trial. Pamela McNeill, 56, faces two counts of mistreatment of animals...

wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

55-year-old Wausau man accused of assaulting teen girl

Police have arrested a 55-year-old Wausau man in connection with a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking home from work in Weston. The May 15 incident was captured on security camera footage from a business on Schofield Avenue. The alleged victim told police she was leaving her shift from a nearby restaurant and walking home when she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her buttocks and kissed her on the lips.
WAUSAU, WI
Civil Rights Trial Rescheduled in Eagle Nation Cycles Standoff Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A June 12, 2023, trial date was set Friday in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by hostages during the 2015 standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah. Brian Flatoff took multiple people hostage at the store, upset about his motorcycle. During the standoff,...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Deemed Competent

The Green Bay woman accused of committing a high-profile murder has been deemed competent to stand trial. Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh ruled that Taylor Schabusiness was able to understand court proceedings and was able to assist in her own defense. This ruling came after a state-appointed psychologist and another...
GREEN BAY, WI
Former Menominee Sheriff Officer back in court for two cases resulting in 21 felony charges

Former Menominee County Sheriff Officer, 57-year-old Brian William Helfert appeared in the 95A District Court this week for a preliminary examination in two cases. Helfert was facing 21 felony charges relating to alleged sexual conduct involving the same now 32-year-old alleged victim. The first case allegedly took place in Nadeau Township and the second in the City of Menominee when the alleged subject was between the age of 13 and 15. Judge Robert J. Jamo presided over the two cases over one day of testimony. Yesterday, Judge Jamo ordered that Helfert be bound over on three counts: child abusive activity, criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old, and criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old. Helfert is bound over to the 41st Circuit Court for trial and will appear on June 6th at 9:30am.
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

I-41 reopens after hit-and-run, suspect hid in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department (GCPD) received word of a hit-and-run crash on I-41 Saturday. Officers responded to I-41 northbound at Lynndale Drive around 6 p.m., according to Lieutenant James Shepherd. Shepherd said a witness reported the hit-and-run suspect ran from their car once it...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Arrested After a Fistfight with Her 12-Year-Old Sister

A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she got into a fistfight with her juvenile sister. According to police reports, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street Thursday morning after dispatch received a report of a physical altercation. A 12-year-old girl spoke with...
MANITOWOC, WI
waupacanow.com

Court denies sheriff’s petition

“Court of Appeals Vindicates Sheriff’s Department,” according to a May 18 press release posted on the Waupaca County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. District Attorney Veronica Isherwood presented that press release as an exhibit during a sentencing Thursday, May 19. “I would note that the Decision from the...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Threats made to Shawano Middle School, culprit identified

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay mother charged after her three toddlers test positive for cocaine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother of three children who are all 3-years-old or younger, is facing charges after all three reportedly tested positive for cocaine. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 10 around 3 a.m., officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of possible child abuse. Hospital staff said a 15-month-old child tested positive for cocaine.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a situation involving an armed man on the roof of an east side church has been resolved safely. Police responded to calls to S. Matthias St. at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the roof of the church at St. Bernadette’s Parish on nearby Lourdes St. He fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again. No one was hurt.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a peculiar case involving a dead dog to come forward. Investigators said on May 16, the body of a small dog was found floating in Twin Lake. The lake is located in the town of Springwater, south of Waupaca.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man was arrested Thursday after climbing to the roof on church property and firing a gun into the air. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson said officers were called to the St. Bernadette campus around 10:15 a.m. The Thompson Community Center also uses the former school building on the campus. A male had gone into one of the buildings and pointed a gun at someone, then went up to the roof.
APPLETON, WI

