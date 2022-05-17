ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Freeport Expects Copper Leaching Technology to Go Mainstream

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects widespread adoption of new leaching technologies that help miners extract low concentrations of copper from waste rock, President Kathleen...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaching#Copper#Mining Equipment#Reuters#Freeport Mcmoran Inc
US News and World Report

U.S Imports of Latam Oil Soar as Refiners Replace Russian Barrels

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. refiners imported about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel oil from Latin America in April, the highest in seven months according to U.S. Customs data, as buyers began replacing Russian supplies. The United States in March banned imports of Russian crude and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Tesla Cut From S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk Tweets His Fury

(Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam".
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Oil Rebounds From Two Days of Losses in Volatile Trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded from two days of losses in a volatile session on Thursday, bolstered by weakness in the dollar and expectations that China could ease some lockdown restrictions that could boost demand. Crude benchmarks continued their spate of wild swings, with both Brent and U.S. crude...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
US News and World Report

Swiss to Sign Deal to Buy F-35 Fighters Before Referendum

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government will sign a contract by the end of March to buy 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, it said on Wednesday, pressing ahead without waiting for a referendum on the $5.5 billion deal. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy