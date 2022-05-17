ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Gas Prices Hit Another High, Reaching $4.69 per Gallon in Erie

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers are seeing another jump in gas prices as they head out. Gas prices in Pennsylvania have hit yet another all-time high. Pennsylvania drivers are now...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 8

ramblin Man
2d ago

we're all paying the price as a result of a rigged and stolen election!

Reply(2)
9
Related
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces Aggressive Push to Secure Clean Hydrogen Hub in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania is working with energy, organized labor, and environmental stakeholders to support a path forward for industrial sector decarbonization with an emphasis on the deployment of clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and to ensure that US Department of Energy invests in Pennsylvania for a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub funded under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Traffic
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Georgia State
Erie, PA
Traffic
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Oklahoma State
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Rep. Kelly to Request Funding for Northwestern Pa. Projects in Federal Budget

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16) plans to request funding for several projects in northwestern Pennsylvania in the 2023 federal budget. In all, Kelly selected 15 projects, which total more than $45.2 million and cover all five counties currently included in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District, after considering input from local leaders.
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

This central Pa. city is worst in country for grass allergies: study

Lancaster is the worst metro area for grass allergies among 125 metro areas ranked in a new report by Lawn Love, a digital marketplace for lawn care and gardening. The Lancaster area has the highest average number of significant grass allergens and ranked as the worst for average lawn mowing frequencies, which sends clouds of grass pollen into the air.
LANCASTER, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania COVID-19 weekly update - Wednesday, May 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week. The department confirms 27,997additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,999. There were 84 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
erienewsnow.com

Rising Gas Prices Affects Public Works Operations

Nowadays it costs a lot for gas. Millcreek Township pays $3.41 a gallon, while The City of Erie pays $3.37. A.J. Antolik for Erie's Public Works says the city was paying a lot cheaper in May of 2020. Gas was 75 cents for unleaded and $1.01 for diesel. All together the budget is $740 thousand.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania's Plan To Reduce Carbon Emissions By 85%

Industry leaders gather at Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit to transition Pennsylvania into the new energy age. According to a Pennsylvania Department of Energy (PDE) press release, today, leaders and stakeholders at the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit met with Tom Wolf to show his support for manufacturing. Wolf believes Pennsylvania has abundant natural resources that are marquee for helping the state expand into the clean energy sector.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Roundabout project expected to be completed in fall 2022

Roundabout project expected to be completed in fall …. Unusual traffic stop, chase involving a sheriff’s …. Republican Banta leads in Pa House 4th District race. Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District …. Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. Project Love is this week’s winner...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy