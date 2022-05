A major spell of heat has arrived on the East Coast, bringing the season's highest temperatures for many and even setting daily records for some. Temperatures surged above 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures exceeding 100 in the toastiest spots. AccuWeather forecasters say that while locations in the Appalachians and Ohio Valley will have a sharp cooldown on Sunday as a front slides through, a bulge in the jet stream will continue to act as a roadblock in the atmosphere, keeping hot weather in place closer to the coast.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO