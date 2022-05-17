ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teutopolis, IL

Teutopolis Board Of Education Announces Tanner Lawson As Next THS Principal

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Teutopolis Board of Education has announced Tanner C. Lawson as the next principal of Teutopolis High School. Mr. Lawson released the following statement following the announcement:. “I am extremely honored to be the new Teutopolis High School Principal. It is truly a dream come true. When I first...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Dusti Bowling Visits Marshall Students

Dusti Bowling made a stop in Marshall on her Spring 2022 tour of central Illinois Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10. She presented to students in grades 2-12. She told students about herself, her family, her childhood and what it is like to live in Arizona with all different kinds of desert creatures, which brought a new area of our beautiful country to life for Marshall students!
MARSHALL, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Welcomes New Student Trustee

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees welcomed Maggie Kelly, Strasburg, as the 2022-23 Student Trustee at the May 9 meeting. “I am honored to have been selected as the 2022-2023 Lake Land Student Trustee,” Kelly said. “I am very excited to start my role and be a link between the student body and the board of trustees.”
STRASBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teutopolis, IL
City
Warrensburg, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Teutopolis, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Pana, IL
Effingham Radio

Wendy Anne (Burt) Dust, 66

Wendy Anne (Burt) Dust, 66, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. A prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with Fr. Al Allen, officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service, Saturday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Prep Hoops: Smithpeters statement announcing resignation

When I came here in 1993, Harrisburg High School had not won a Basketball Regional Tournament Championship for 23 years. Beginning with my first year, we won six of the next eight Regional Titles as well as going to Champaign my second year and going to the Super Sectional four of those first eight years. We were the 2013 IHSA State Champions. I will let my record stand against anyone in Southern Illinois.
HARRISBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Honoring Our Veterans in Mattoon, Illinois: Congressional Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremony

The office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) announced that they will be hosting a Veteran Pinning Ceremony in Mattoon, Illinois on May 24, 2022. “I am thankful for all the men and women in the armed forces who protect our country, our freedom, and our way of life,” Miller said. “As your congresswoman, I am always on the lookout for ways to honor our service members and recognize the sacrifices that our veterans have made for our country.”
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Ths#Quality Education#Highschool#The Board Of Education#Wooden Shoe#Buchanan Co
Effingham Radio

Bernice E. (Fuesting) Tucker, 64

Bernice E. (Fuesting) Tucker, 64 of Warren, Michigan, was called home on May 16, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Lloyd L. Durbin, 85

Lloyd L. Durbin, 85, of Stewardson, IL, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 in his residence. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to HSHS Hospice of Effingham, IL.
STEWARDSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham City Council Meeting Held Today

The Effingham City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting at 5pm today. The City Council approved all the omnibus vote agenda all together and moved on to the Employee of the Quarter for the City. Alyssa Robinson was recognized for her dedicated service to the city. The City Council...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board Meeting Held At Noon

The Effingham Emergency Telephone System Board meeting was held in regular session today at noon on the 3rd floor of the County Building. Approved were the minutes of the April 19th meeting, monthly financial report, and expenditures. Committee reports and Addressing/GIS reports were also approved. Up next was the System...
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Coroner Investigating Death Of Rural St. Elmo Woman

The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a rural St. Elmo woman. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that early Wednesday morning he was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo. Coroner Harris says, upon arrival at the scene, he pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange dead.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Mark Brian Schultz, 58

Mark Brian Schultz, 58, of rural Stewardson, IL passed away at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Mark was born on May 12, 1964, in Shelbyville, the son of Herbert Richard and Barbara Ann (Cameron) Schultz. He was a graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the Class of 1982. He married Karla Ramert on May 10, 1986. Mark was a dedicated longtime FedEx freight driver, also known as freight relocator. He was an avid motorcycle rider and was at his happiest taking motorcycle trips with Karla and friends. They attended Sturgis and completed the Tail of the Dragon. In his free time, he spoiled his beloved grandchildren.
STEWARDSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Dollar General Coming To Brownstown

The Village of Brownstown will soon be getting their own Dollar General. Ground has been broken on the project along U.S. Route 40 just west of the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says it’s been a long time coming and they are excited about the store coming to town.
BROWNSTOWN, IL
FOX 2

Shooting reported in Madison County on SB Illinois 255

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A shooting was reported in Madison County, Illinois Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 6:22 a.m. District 11 Troopers and ISP Zone 6 DCI Investigators responded to the scene at southbound Illinois 255 near New Poag Road. ISP said they are “working on developing a possible […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

American Idol’s Leah Marlene plays her hometown of Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just […]
NORMAL, IL
Effingham Radio

Billy Dean Fry, 90

Billy Dean Fry, 90, of Stewardson, IL passed away peacefully at 12:24 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. Billy was born on January 30, 1932, in Clarence, MO, the son of Charles and Estell (Copenhaver) Fry. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and returned home to marry the love of his life, Daisy Cornwell on August 25, 1957. Billy owned and operated Fry Equipment in Effingham from 1967-1981 and then went to work for Crossroads Truck Equipment retiring in 2018. He was a 59-year member of the First Christian Church in Effingham and an honorary member of the Stewardson Lions Club. He had a love of music. He played both the guitar and the harmonica and would share his talents by singing at church and at the local nursing homes. Billy also enjoyed working on vintage cars and trucks and spending time with loved ones.
STEWARDSON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy