Grammy-nominated musician to perform at Memorial Hall

Cincinnati International Wine Festival at Duke Energy Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, head to the Cincinnati International Wine Festival to sample your pick of 200 wines from around the world. While sipping on international wines, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a wine-centric silent auction or speak to wine experts in attendance. Half of each ticket’s proceeds will go toward over 30 local charities that provide programs in the arts, education, health and human services, according to the festival’s event page. Attendees must be 21 and older and must show photo ID. May 20-21. Tickets start at $70. Duke Energy Convention Center, Lower Level Exhibit Hall, 525 Elm St., Downtown, winefestival.com. (Lindsay Wielonski).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO