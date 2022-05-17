ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Grammy-nominated musician to perform at Memorial Hall

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Next week, you have a...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Fans surprised with front row tickets at Garth Brooks Cincinnati concert

CINCINNATI — Some Garth Brooks fans got a big surprise when they were at his concert Saturday night. The country music legend played two shows in Cincinnati last weekend. Because Saturday night's show sold out, Brooks added another show Friday night because he wanted to make sure everyone who wants to see him can.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (May 20-22)

Cincinnati International Wine Festival at Duke Energy Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, head to the Cincinnati International Wine Festival to sample your pick of 200 wines from around the world. While sipping on international wines, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a wine-centric silent auction or speak to wine experts in attendance. Half of each ticket’s proceeds will go toward over 30 local charities that provide programs in the arts, education, health and human services, according to the festival’s event page. Attendees must be 21 and older and must show photo ID. May 20-21. Tickets start at $70. Duke Energy Convention Center, Lower Level Exhibit Hall, 525 Elm St., Downtown, winefestival.com. (Lindsay Wielonski).
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Dish: Recent Restaurant Openings and Closings in Greater Cincinnati

Per usual, Cincinnati’s dining scene doesn’t stay stagnant for long. Here are some recent notable restaurant openings you may have missed, plus a couple of eateries that said goodbye. Get ready to slurp away! Japanese-style ramen restaurant Genki Ramen now has a third location in Oakley. The small...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie June
WKRC

Local 12 announces new anchor to join Good Morning Cincinnati team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Award-winning anchor and reporter Aleah Hordges joins Local 12's morning show starting July 5. Currently a reporter and anchor for WISH-TV in Indianapolis, she’ll be joining the most-watched morning show in the Tri-State every weekday as a co-anchor alongside the tenured team of Bob Herzog and Sheila Gray.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The famed Peach Truck coming to Cincinnati area this summer

The traveling Peach Truck Tour is again coming to Cincinnati, bringing some of the world’s most delicious fresh Georgia peaches to the area. They're a big deal because they aren't the peaches you find at your local supermarket. The truck has developed a cult following of sorts, drawing massive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Nolia Brings Elevated Southern Cuisine to Over-the-Rhine

New restaurant Nolia adds some Southern flair to Cincinnati’s foodie landscape. But while the restaurant serves unique dishes inspired by Chef Jeffery Harris’ upbringing in New Orleans, the fare stays authentic to the chef himself rather than to his hometown’s traditional cuisine. Situated in the space formerly...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Hall#Wkrc
uc.edu

Lindner alum dives into the dumpster business

His future was set. John Hollis, BBA ’22, would join Integrity Express Logistics full-time as a freight broker once he graduated following the spring 2022 semester with a marketing degree. Hollis had already been interning for the Blue Ash-based company for nearly a year and was one of Integrity’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

CPS grad finds ‘UC makes dreams come true’

Benya Coleman never gets tired of the well wishes and she’s still a bit teary-eyed. The newly-minted high school graduate was one of 10 students awarded the University of Cincinnati’s Marian Spencer Scholarship created to recognize high-achieving students in Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS). Coleman, a student at nationally accredited and STEM-certified Hughes STEM High School, was caught by surprise with the announcement at a school gathering earlier this year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'It's defeating': Award-winning Mount Washington barbecue owner talks being ghosted on the job

CINCINNATI — Mid-May means barbecue season is ramping up. Weddings, graduations parties and cookouts are quickly filling up social calendars and with that means orders of classic barbeque food. But, if you're looking to stop into Sweets & Meats BBQ in Mount Washington to pick up a pulled pork sandwich during a weekend lunch run, you're going to have to wait a while.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Al’s Delicious Popcorn

Al’s Delicious Popcorn is the official gourmet popcorn of the Cincinnati Reds. The popper also provides popcorn for Hampton Inn and Suites, Land-Grant Brewing Company and American Nut Company. And Al’s Delicious Popcorn has been a bona fide local Columbus, Ohio institution since 1985. The operation boasts more...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Covington coffee shop serves up coffee, smiles and friendship

COVINGTON, Ky. — A cup of joe can change the way you start your morning. At Point Perk Coffee Shop in Covington, they are helping to change lives. Mary Ellen Cann loves her job. “I say ‘How you doing?' And everything. 'Welcome to Point Perk' and stuff like that,"...
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Homeowner Assistance Expo set for Saturday in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — An upcoming event will offer financial resources and other options to Hamilton County homeowners who are still working to recover from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. What You Need To Know. A Homeowner Assistance Expo will take place Saturday at the North Central Branch of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy