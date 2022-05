WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. -- Sometimes, all you have to do is believe. Myonna Hooper entered her senior season with the West Bloomfield girls basketball team back in November without any offers to play basketball in college. Thanks to a breakout season, relentless hard work and the capacity to always believe her time would come, Hooper will play basketball in college next year.

