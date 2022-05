From Stanley Cups, to Conn Smythe Trophies, to the Vezina, Patrick Roy has plenty of metal already in his trophy case. He now gets to add another. Roy has been named the General Manager of the Year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for his work with the Quebec Remparts. Despite being the GM and head coach of the hockey team for several years now, this is his first time winning the Maurice Filion Trophy.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO