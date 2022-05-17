ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Trial begins for man accused of clinic shooting that took New Ulm native’s life

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, Minn. (AP/SMN) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one...

