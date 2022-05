ROME, Ga. — A national cemetery chain will pay $400,000 in fines following a year-long investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State. On Thursday, Sec. Brad Raffensperger announced his office reached a settlement with StoneMor, Inc., which includes the financial penalty as well as other measures intended to force the company to fix deteriorating conditions at multiple cemeteries owned by the company throughout the state.

