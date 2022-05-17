ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Matt Rogers Is Ready for Any and All Fire Island Discourse

wmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Rogers wants to surprise you. The comedian and writer, known primarily for his wildly successful podcast Las Culturistas, is moving into what he calls “challenging” territory, with two big roles this summer. On television, he plays a corporate meanie (which is to say his character’s personality is quite far from...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Vanessa Bayer
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Island#Long Island#New York University
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmagazine.com

Caroline Polachek Will Forever Be an Alt Girl at Heart

Caroline Polachek wears a Judy Turner top, skirt, and scarf; Tiffany & Co. necklaces (worn as ankle bracelets); her own rings. Caroline Polachek made her presence known as a powerful solo artist back in 2019, when she released her debut album, Pang. The former frontwoman of the synth-pop group Chairlift released a project that became an instant hit—especially the single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” which ended up making her a household name (and inspiring a TikTok trend). For the past three years, Polachek has steadily been making hits, including “Sirens,” a collaboration with the DJ Flume; he brought Polachek out to Coachella this year, where she sang the song, performing for the very first time on a stage of her own. Below, the 36-year-old New York native describes the overwhelming feeling of performing on an arena tour, living two parallel existences, and “kneeling at the altar of alternative music.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Is Instagram Punishing Madonna For Her Racy NFTs?

The metaverse may be welcoming Madonna with open arms, but Instagram apparently isn’t being so hospitable. After attempting to go live on the platform with her recent collaborator, Sickick, to promote their new song, the artist found she was blocked from doing so, and she has a small suspicion as to why that may be the case.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Joe Lycett review – pranks, partygate and ghostly goats

As the Sue Gray report – or the long wait for it – again dominates the headlines, whither the comedian who leaked his own version of it, four months ago? That stunt, which caused “mass panic” in the corridors of power, is one of several revisited in a touring show by the nation’s favourite prankster, Joe Lycett. Inviting the Lord Mayor of Birmingham to open his new kitchen extension, trolling the low-rent brands who ask him to endorse their products online, Twitter spats with Alan Sugar … all are reprised with slides and footage on an upstage screen and in-person commentary from the joker himself.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Kate Moss Is Producing a Film About Herself and Lucian Freud

Is there an actor out there up to the job of playing Kate Moss? The supermodel seems to think so, because on Thursday, Variety reported that she will be executive producing a biopic about her relationship with Lucian Freud, the acclaimed British painter who died in 2011. Titled Moss & Freud, the film is set to be a dramatized account about an experience Moss considers one of the most important of her career: her nude portrait session with Freud when she was pregnant with her daughter Lila in 2002. The nearly life-size work, which marked a rare celebrity subject for Freud, went on to sell for £3.9 million at Christie’s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy