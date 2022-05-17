ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Night Downtown at Sundown

By Courtesy Montgomery County Government
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

This Friday, May 20 Downtown at Sundown will feature Clarksville’s favorite local bands, Tennessee Pluckers and Music for Mercy. Beginning at 7 p.m., Tennessee Pluckers will take the stage. Then Music for Mercy will take the stage offering the crowd a variety of soul and funk songs from the 60's to today.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Firelime Offshore Grill, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, French + Fry, and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30 p.m. to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Local Night Downtown at Sundown

