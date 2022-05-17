ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Montgomery County to host first Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage event

By Courtesy the Montgomery County Government
 4 days ago

The Montgomery County Title VI Committee will host the first Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Celebration on May 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The City of Clarksville and the Clarksville Human Relations Commission as well as members from the AAPI community are partnering in the celebration through the use of event space and their involvement in planning and execution. The event is free and open to everyone who is interested in the heritage and contributions of the AAPI community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06i1uq_0fhAMGa300

World-renowned laser eye surgeon Dr. Ming Wang will be the guest speaker at the event as he shares his journey to success. Wang, who earned doctorate degrees, one in laser physics and one in medicine, from Harvard and MIT, is also a philanthropist, co-founder of the non-profit Common Ground Network and creator of the amniotic membrane contact lens. As a teenager, Ming fought to escape China’s Cultural Revolution when millions of innocent youth were deported to remote areas to face a life sentence of hard labor and poverty. The Wang Foundation for Sight Restoration has helped patients from over 40 states in the U.S. and 55 countries, with all sight restoration surgeries performed free of charge. Dr. Wang was named the Kiwanis Nashvillian of the Year for his lifelong dedication to helping blind orphaned children from around the world.

Music, dancing, food tastings and booths representing Korean, Filipino, Samoan, Hawaiian, Japanese and Thai communities will be a part of the event to celebrate the diverse culture and recognize the rich history, traditions, and contributions of the AAPI communities of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“It is an honor to host Montgomery County's inaugural Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with our Asian and Pacific Island community members. In Montgomery County, we strive to live up to our word. We don’t just acknowledge and respect diversity and inclusion within the government and community, we cherish and embrace it,” said Zoyie Jackson, Montgomery County Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

For more information about the event contact Montgomery County Title VI Co-Chair Pam Clark at 931-648-5715 ext. 12309

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

