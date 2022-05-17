SYSTEM UPDATE: Captain America Meets Xbox Controller

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a new era, with a new Captain America in Anthony Mackie’s Falcon. And that’s sparked the idea for one of the most intriguing Xbox controllers you can get.

Meet the Limited Edition Captain America controller for your Xbox console, the latest unique controller from Razer. The gaming PC company has teamed up with Marvel to make a stunning limited-edition wireless controller that also happens to solve a serious Xbox controller problem: It’s rechargeable.

There are few downsides to the classic Xbox controller, which remains the gold-standard for gaming controllers these days. But, unlike the Sony’s PlayStation 5 Dualshock and Nintendo’s Joycons, the Xbox controller isn’t wireless. Microsoft opted to power it with a pair of classic AA batteries, and that leads to a variety of annoyances.

Enter this Cap controller, which delivers 12 hours of battery life on its rechargeable battery, instantly becoming your top choice for gaming. As long as you replace the controller on the dock after play sessions, you’ll almost never need to charge it, a drastic improvement over your other devices.

There’s plenty of reason to place it on the dock, too. The main controller itself draws design inspiration from Falcon’s Captain America costume in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an edgy design that’s instantly eyecatching. The dock, meanwhile, resembles to the original Cap’s shield; the end product is an impressive fusion of new-school Captain America and old-school First Avenger.

Little frills abound, too. The device can charge in three hours, and overcharge protection keeps the battery from burning out. A subtle magnetic feel insures that controller always properly makes contact with the doc, too. If there’s a downer it’s that the dock is the lone way to charge the controller; you can’t charge it via the classic USB-C port on its front. The upside: Like any Xbox controller, you can use it for other devices, too: This makes for a great PC or Android controller for the gamer on the go.

Unlike many third-party controllers, though, Razer knows not to mess with a good thing. The classic Xbox controller remains a terrific tool, so aside from aesthetics, Razer sticks to the same feel. This controller is weighted just like a classic Xbox controller, with only a slight ridge on the battery casing reminding you that this isn’t a first-party piece of hardware.

At $179, the Limited Edition Captain America controller isn’t cheap. But here’s a hunch: Enough Marvel fans will happily assemble to grab it.

CHARLI XCX ENTERS SAMSUNG’S CORNER OF THE METAVERSE

Quick reminder: The Metaverse is a very very real thing (even if you don’t quite understand it). And Charli XCX’s latest concert play is proof. The musician (well, a virtual version of her) is the centerpiece of a new limited-time experience on Roblox. The event will wrap up on June 17 with Charli XCX performing her first Metaverse concert.

The leadup to that will see five weeks of challenges and other events in Samsung’s Superstar Galaxy, which is also in the metaverse. Superstar Galaxy players will get challenges and explore the game world, powered by tips from Charli XCX. There’s added incentive to slay those challenges, too: When the digital version of Charli XCX performs on June 17, those who were most successful at the competition’s challenges will see their avatars join her on stage.

The best part: It’s all completely free. The only thing you need: An understanding of the metaverse and an open mind.