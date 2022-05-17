ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Ohio Lake Town Is One Of The Best Summer Destinations In America

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The most popular lake town destination in Ohio might not come as a surprise. This Summer oasis is known and loved by many from all over the country for its lively atmosphere. Visitors come to relax, party, explore and more!

According to a list put together by Thrillist , the best lake town Summer destination in Ohio is Put-in-Bay. Put-in-Bay is a popular party destination, and also one of the most popular lake destinations in all of America. It features the worlds longest swim-up bar and a ton of daily activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Ohio's very own, Put-in-Bay :

"Located on South Bass Island in Lake Erie, the resting population (a mere 135 souls) of this tiny Victorian town explodes during the summer months, when it transforms into the Midwest's premier party destination for coeds toting coolers full of booze. If that's your scene, you won't be disappointed. There are plenty of outdoor biergartens and bars, including the world’s longest swim-up bar and rentable golf carts to ferry you between them all. While many come to the island with flip-flops and a strong desire to turn Ohio into Margaritaville, there are daytime attractions galore here, too. Take Crystal Cave, for example, the world’s largest geode, which you explore after climbing down 100 stone stairs."

For more information on the best lake town destinations in America visit HERE .

