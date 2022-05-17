ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Racing Wives star Ashley Busch files for divorce from NASCAR racer Kurt Busch

By Justyn Melrose
 4 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR racer Kurt Busch and Ashley Busch are getting a divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports .

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Kurt Busch said, “I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman adopts an elk from Grandfather Mountain

Kurt Busch , from Mooresville, North Carolina, drives for 23XI Racing . According to NASCAR , he has 34 career wins. Virginia-native Ashley Busch , formerly Ashley Van Metre, is a lifelong polo player and was named a global brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association in 2017. The two starred together on the 2019 reality TV show Racing Wives .

The two met in 2015 and married in 2016. They do not have any children.

TMZ reports that Ashley Busch filed for the divorce on May 9 in Florida. In the documents, she says that Kurt “committed a tortious act” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” She says that problems arose in the relationship in April, and Kurt Busch allegedly cut her off from their joint bank accounts and cards.

The documents say that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

