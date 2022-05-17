Two accused of trying to lure children in Seven Hills park

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Two people are accused of trying to coax three boys into their car at Meijer Park in Seven Hills on Thursday.

Mohammad Malik, 21, of North Olmsted, and Ali Ausrah, of Strongsville, 19, were charged with child enticement.

Three boys, ages 12, 13, and 14, were in the wooded area near the park building a fort when they were approached by Malik and Ausrah, according to the police report. The boys told police the pair asked them if they wanted to go to their car to get candy.

Ali Ausrah and Mohammad Malik (Photos courtesy: Seven Hills police)

The three boys said no, grabbed their bikes and left that area of the park. Then, they called police.

Officers quickly detained Malik and Ausrah at the scene. The pair said it was a misunderstanding.

They were taken to the Seven Hills Police Department.

