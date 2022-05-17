LISTEN: ‘American Idol’s Noah Thompson Releases Debut Single Ahead of Season Finale

Eastern Kentucky native and “American Idol” contender Noah Thompson just hit a major milestone in his singing career. Ahead of the “American Idol” finale this Sunday, Thompson got his fans excited with his debut single, “One Day Tonight.”

Thompson already proved he has all the makings of a force to be reckoned with in country music. He first got our attention when an unassuming and humble Thompson auditioned for the singing competition. Thompson blew viewers away with his powerful yet classically country voice. Now, we’ve finally got his first single.

Backed with a tender melody, the song describes a young couple who long for forever, although they’ve got to overcome some hurdles together.

The track was written by some of the industry’s best songwriters, such as Jared Griffin, Trannie Anderson, and Brett Sheroky. Jimmy Robbins, known for collaborating with Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young, also produced it.

According to the “American Idol” finalist, he couldn’t wait to lay down his vocals and work with a team of this caliber.

“I fell in love with ‘One Day Tonight’ as soon as I heard it, just by the sound of the melody,” Thompson said. “The lyrics are beautiful, the song has so much meaning and it is also so catchy! Can’t believe I get to sing it, to be honest, it blows my mind. I hope so many people love it just like I did when I first heard it!”

Noah Thompson’s New Single Hits Charts Ahead of American Idol Finale

It seems like Thompson just might get his wish. “One Day Tonight” is climbing the iTunes Country Chart and claims the No. 3 spot. Morgan Wallen holds the top two positions, with “You Proof” at No. 1 and “Thought You Should Know” at No. 2.

As for how Thompson will fare in the finale, Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham has some insight. According to Beckham, an artists’ position on the charts is crucial ahead of the finale. The confidence an artist gets from the charts might help them have more engagement with the audience.

Even if he doesn’t take home the win, Thompson has proven his resiliency. Midway through the season, Thompson contracted COVID-19, which forced him to perform from his hotel room. Despite the brief hiccup, Thompson proved he had the talent and is now in the top three.

“Came into this competition scared out of my mind, it’s all so surreal,” the 20-year-old wrote on Twitter Sunday after advancing to the finale of “American Idol.” He added, “I have no words man. Cannot believe this right now.”

As a former construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, Thompson initially never thought his dream would become a reality. Then, however, his best friend, Arthur Johnson, submitted a recording of him that got him an audition for the show.

The season 20 finale of “American Idol” airs Sunday, May 22, on ABC.