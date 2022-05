SMITHFIELD – A man wanted for a double homicide Monday morning in Fayetteville was found dead in a field off S. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield this morning (Tuesday). Rhaim Mosies Santiago, age 29, with a last known address in Clayton, died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. Santiago was wanted by Fayetteville Police on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO