ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents

By Julia Shumway
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcVdQ_0fhAKy3500

A road sign marks a ballot drop off on Monday, May 16, in Salem. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Before any election results are announced Tuesday, many Oregon candidates will have already won their primary elections.

And a few have already won their general election, by virtue of being the only candidate on the ballot for their position. Come January, six current legislators will return to their seats in the House or Senate after breezing through the election season.  Almost 100 other candidates have no primary opposition.

All 60 districts in the House are up for election for two-year terms, and 15 of the 30 Senate districts are up for four-year terms. Voters in Clackamas County will elect a senator who will serve for two years, because the senator they elected in 2020 resigned in the first half of his term.

Democratic control of  theHouse and Senate doesn’t appear to be at risk, though either party can gain or lose seats. Democrats now hold 37 seats in the House and 18 in the Senate.

Here’s a look at the candidates who will win:

Congress

Joanna Harbour, a Republican attorney from Estacada running in the 3rd Congressional District. Harbour, who was also the district’s 2020 Republican nominee, will likely face Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, after he fends off a primary challenge from Lake Oswego substitute teacher Jonathan Polhemus. The 3rd District strongly favors Democrats.

Alek Skarlatos, a military veteran and public speaker from Roseburg, is unopposed in the 4th Congressional District’s Republican primary. A crowded Democratic field led by Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle is vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, and the district leans Democratic.

Legislative candidates with no primary or general opponents

  • Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.
  • Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville.
  • Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.
  • Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner.
  • Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland
  • Rep. Boomer Wright, R-Reedsport

Senate

  • District 3: Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, will meet the winner of a two-person Republican primary.
  • District 6: Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, and Democratic activist Ashley Pelton of Cottage Grove.
  • District 7: Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, and Republican auto broker Raquel M. Ivie.
  • District 8: Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Eugene, and Republican teacher Valerie Draper Woldeit.
  • District 10: Rep. Raquel Moore-Green, R-Salem, and Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem.
  • District 11: Republican Realtor John Velez will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.
  • District 15: Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, and Republican business owner Carolina Malmedal.
  • District 16: Democratic nurse Melissa Busch and Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook.
  • District 17: Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Portland, and retired Republican banker John Verbeek.
  • District 18: Republican teacher Kimberly Rice of Beaverton will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.
  • District 19: Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, will meet the winner of a two-way Republican primary.
  • Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, will face the winner of a two-person Republican primary for a two-year term.
  • Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, and Republican pastor Stan Catherman of Damascus.
  • Democrat Raz Mason, a private security contractor from The Dalles, will face the winner of a three-person Republican primary.

House

  • District 1: Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, and retired Democratic veterinary assistant Bret Cecil.
  • District 2: Republican sales executive Virgle J Osborne and Democratic student Rainey Lambert.
  • District 3: Rep. Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass, and retired Air Force veteran Brady Keister, a Democrat.
  • District 5: Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, and retired Republican finance officer Sandra Abercrombie.
  • District 6: Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, and Democratic business owner Dan Davis.
  • District 7: Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, will face the winner of a two-way Republican primary.
  • District 8: Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, and Republican Walmart cart associate Michael Moore
  • District 10: Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, and Republican seafood restaurant owner Celeste McEntee
  • District 12: Democrat Michelle Emmons, program manager for the Upper Willamette Watershed, will face the winner of a four-way GOP primary.
  • District 13: Rep. Nancy Nathanson, D-Eugene, and Republican sales director Timothy Sutherland
  • District 14: Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, will face the winner of a two-way Republican primary.
  • District 15: Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, and Democrat Benjamin Watts, a self-described stay-at-home dad.
  • District 16: House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, and Republican Army veteran Keith Lembke
  • District 18: Rep. Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, and Democratic father Jesse Smith.
  • District 19: Republican insurance agent TJ Sullivan will face the winner of a Democratic primary that includes two Salem city councilors and a state representative from Clatskanie.
  • District 20: Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, and Republican medical consultant Dan Farrington.
  • District 22: Democrat Anthony Medina, a senior education policy analyst, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 23: Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.
  • District 24: Republican entrepreneur Lucetta Elmer and Democratic attorney Victoria Ernst.
  • District 25: Democrat Ben Bowman, an innovation and partnership strategist at the Oregon Education Department, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 26: Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 27: Republican reading consultant Sandra Nelson will face the winner of a two-way Democratic primary.
  • District 28: Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Portland, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 29: Rep. Susan McLain, D-Forest Grove, and Republican vineyard owner Gina Munster-Moore.
  • District 30: Rep. Nathan Sosa, D-Hillsboro, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 31: Democratic software engineer Anthony Sorace will face the winner of a two-way GOP primary.
  • District 32: Democratic volunteer coordinator Logan Laity will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 33: Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, and retired Republican banker Stan Baumhofer.
  • District 34: Retired Republican electronics technician John Woods will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.
  • District 35: Republican Daniel Martin, a member of the board of directors of a courier service, will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.
  • District 36: Republican manager Jeffrey Hindley and Democratic pediatric dentist Hai Pham.
  • District 37: Republican account manager Aeric Estep and Democrat Jules Walters, the mayor of West Linn.
  • District 38: Republican small business owner Alistair Firmin will face the winner of a two-way Democratic primary.
  • District 39: Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, and Republican business owner Kori Haynes.
  • District 42: Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, and Republican Realtor Scott Trahan.
  • District 43: Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, and retired Marine veteran Tim LeMaster, a Republican.
  • District 46: Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, and Republican bus driver Timothy Sytsma.
  • District 48: Republican transmission mechanic John Masterman and Democratic school attendance coach Hoa Nguyen.
  • District 49: Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, and Republican public works employee Randy Lauer.
  • District 50: Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Portland, and Republican Realtor Amelia Salvador.
  • District 51: Democratic caregiver Walt Trandum will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.
  • District 52: Democratic investment adviser Darcy Long will face the winner of a three-way Republican primary.
  • District 53: Democratic attorney Emerson Levy and Republican business consultant Michael Sipe.
  • District 54: Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Republican nonprofit executive director Judy Trego.
  • District 55: Rep. E. Werner Reschke, R-Malin, and Democratic farmer Brian Lepore.
  • District 56: Democratic social studies teacher Jonathan Chenjeri and Republican pizza shop owner Emily McIntire.
  • District 59: Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, and Democratic substitute teacher Lawrence Jones.

The post Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 2

Stefannie Johnson
4d ago

Funny how they know this already..... Myself, if only an incumbent I wrote MY name in....... Not going to win, but with a clear conscience I CANNOT vote for ANY politicians holding office. Haven't they done ENOUGH damage?

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election results provide a lesson in party politics

Discerning through lines in elections where each campaign has its own distinct story can be a problematic exercise. One argument to be made from the Oregon primary election just concluded: You’re most likely to win a party’s nomination if you most closely resemble and appeal to your party’s core. The two most noteworthy results from […] The post Oregon primary election results provide a lesson in party politics appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
State
Oregon State
City
West Linn, OR
Salem, OR
Government
Salem, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

On the eve of Oregon’s Tuesday primary, former House Speaker Tina Kotek’s campaign surprised some reporters by issuing a memorandum that downplayed the Democrat’s chance of winning her party’s gubernatorial primary. “Tina has worked to overcome significant advantages (state Treasurer Tobias Read) brought to the race,”...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon primaries set up competitive governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gubernatorial elections in Oregon usually result in victories for the Democrats, but this November’s contest is setting up to be a competitive and contentious three-way race. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor Tuesday. She will face the...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brock
Person
Val Hoyle
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here are the results for US House races in Oregon's 2022 primary election

PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon House#Election#Democrats#Senate#Democratic#Congress#Republican#Lake Oswego
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho’s primary was an incumbent bloodbath

Idaho’s Republican primary produced a historic amount of blood-letting among incumbent lawmakers Tuesday, costing 19 of them their jobs. That’s nearly five times the average turnover in legislative primary races dating back nearly 30 years. It’s not uncommon for Idaho lawmakers to attract primary challengers. Since 1994, an average of 24 contested Republican primaries have taken place in each two-year election cycle. ...
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Primary Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's 2022 Primary Election is here, and the first round of results was posted shortly after the ballot drop off deadline at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. KGW has you covered on the top races for Oregon statewide and the Portland metro area. The results below are not final; ballots will continue to be counted and this story will be updated as additional results come in.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Walmart
kqennewsradio.com

ELECTION RESULTS – LABOR COMMISSIONER RACE

In the race to replace Val Hoyle as the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, a runoff is possible. Christina Stephenson had forty-seven percent of the ballots in early results. That is below the fifty percent required to keep the race from moving on to the General Election in November. Cheri Helt is second with nineteen percent of the vote.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NBC News

Oregon Governor Primary Election Results

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited from running again, and the race to succeed her is open. The Democratic primary features a number of candidates, including former state House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read, while Republicans have a field of 19 vying for the nomination.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Record tax kicker poses question: Are Oregonians taxed too much?

With a nearly $3 billion tax surplus, Oregon taxpayers will be seeing a “kicker” credit on their taxes in 2024. When Oregon's state revenue exceeds the state's revenue forecast, taxpayers get a refund in the form of a kicker instead of checks. Since Oregonians are consistently getting money...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
701
Followers
405
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy