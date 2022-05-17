Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents

A road sign marks a ballot drop off on Monday, May 16, in Salem. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Before any election results are announced Tuesday, many Oregon candidates will have already won their primary elections.

And a few have already won their general election, by virtue of being the only candidate on the ballot for their position. Come January, six current legislators will return to their seats in the House or Senate after breezing through the election season. Almost 100 other candidates have no primary opposition.

All 60 districts in the House are up for election for two-year terms, and 15 of the 30 Senate districts are up for four-year terms. Voters in Clackamas County will elect a senator who will serve for two years, because the senator they elected in 2020 resigned in the first half of his term.

Democratic control of theHouse and Senate doesn’t appear to be at risk, though either party can gain or lose seats. Democrats now hold 37 seats in the House and 18 in the Senate.

Here’s a look at the candidates who will win:

Congress

Joanna Harbour, a Republican attorney from Estacada running in the 3rd Congressional District. Harbour, who was also the district’s 2020 Republican nominee, will likely face Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, after he fends off a primary challenge from Lake Oswego substitute teacher Jonathan Polhemus. The 3rd District strongly favors Democrats.

Alek Skarlatos, a military veteran and public speaker from Roseburg, is unopposed in the 4th Congressional District’s Republican primary. A crowded Democratic field led by Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle is vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, and the district leans Democratic.

Legislative candidates with no primary or general opponents

Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.

Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville.

Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner.

Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland

Rep. Boomer Wright, R-Reedsport

Senate

District 3: Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, will meet the winner of a two-person Republican primary.

District 6: Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, and Democratic activist Ashley Pelton of Cottage Grove.

District 7: Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, and Republican auto broker Raquel M. Ivie.

District 8: Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Eugene, and Republican teacher Valerie Draper Woldeit.

District 10: Rep. Raquel Moore-Green, R-Salem, and Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem.

District 11: Republican Realtor John Velez will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.

District 15: Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, and Republican business owner Carolina Malmedal.

District 16: Democratic nurse Melissa Busch and Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook.

District 17: Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Portland, and retired Republican banker John Verbeek.

District 18: Republican teacher Kimberly Rice of Beaverton will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.

District 19: Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, will meet the winner of a two-way Republican primary.

Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, will face the winner of a two-person Republican primary for a two-year term.

Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, and Republican pastor Stan Catherman of Damascus.

Democrat Raz Mason, a private security contractor from The Dalles, will face the winner of a three-person Republican primary.

House

District 1: Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, and retired Democratic veterinary assistant Bret Cecil.

District 2: Republican sales executive Virgle J Osborne and Democratic student Rainey Lambert.

District 3: Rep. Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass, and retired Air Force veteran Brady Keister, a Democrat.

District 5: Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, and retired Republican finance officer Sandra Abercrombie.

District 6: Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, and Democratic business owner Dan Davis.

District 7: Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, will face the winner of a two-way Republican primary.

District 8: Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, and Republican Walmart cart associate Michael Moore

District 10: Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, and Republican seafood restaurant owner Celeste McEntee

District 12: Democrat Michelle Emmons, program manager for the Upper Willamette Watershed, will face the winner of a four-way GOP primary.

District 13: Rep. Nancy Nathanson, D-Eugene, and Republican sales director Timothy Sutherland

District 14: Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, will face the winner of a two-way Republican primary.

District 15: Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, and Democrat Benjamin Watts, a self-described stay-at-home dad.

District 16: House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, and Republican Army veteran Keith Lembke

District 18: Rep. Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, and Democratic father Jesse Smith.

District 19: Republican insurance agent TJ Sullivan will face the winner of a Democratic primary that includes two Salem city councilors and a state representative from Clatskanie.

District 20: Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, and Republican medical consultant Dan Farrington.

District 22: Democrat Anthony Medina, a senior education policy analyst, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 23: Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.

District 24: Republican entrepreneur Lucetta Elmer and Democratic attorney Victoria Ernst.

District 25: Democrat Ben Bowman, an innovation and partnership strategist at the Oregon Education Department, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 26: Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 27: Republican reading consultant Sandra Nelson will face the winner of a two-way Democratic primary.

District 28: Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Portland, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 29: Rep. Susan McLain, D-Forest Grove, and Republican vineyard owner Gina Munster-Moore.

District 30: Rep. Nathan Sosa, D-Hillsboro, will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 31: Democratic software engineer Anthony Sorace will face the winner of a two-way GOP primary.

District 32: Democratic volunteer coordinator Logan Laity will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 33: Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, and retired Republican banker Stan Baumhofer.

District 34: Retired Republican electronics technician John Woods will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.

District 35: Republican Daniel Martin, a member of the board of directors of a courier service, will face the winner of a two-person Democratic primary.

District 36: Republican manager Jeffrey Hindley and Democratic pediatric dentist Hai Pham.

District 37: Republican account manager Aeric Estep and Democrat Jules Walters, the mayor of West Linn.

District 38: Republican small business owner Alistair Firmin will face the winner of a two-way Democratic primary.

District 39: Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, and Republican business owner Kori Haynes.

District 42: Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, and Republican Realtor Scott Trahan.

District 43: Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, and retired Marine veteran Tim LeMaster, a Republican.

District 46: Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, and Republican bus driver Timothy Sytsma.

District 48: Republican transmission mechanic John Masterman and Democratic school attendance coach Hoa Nguyen.

District 49: Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, and Republican public works employee Randy Lauer.

District 50: Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Portland, and Republican Realtor Amelia Salvador.

District 51: Democratic caregiver Walt Trandum will face the winner of a two-person GOP primary.

District 52: Democratic investment adviser Darcy Long will face the winner of a three-way Republican primary.

District 53: Democratic attorney Emerson Levy and Republican business consultant Michael Sipe.

District 54: Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Republican nonprofit executive director Judy Trego.

District 55: Rep. E. Werner Reschke, R-Malin, and Democratic farmer Brian Lepore.

District 56: Democratic social studies teacher Jonathan Chenjeri and Republican pizza shop owner Emily McIntire.

District 59: Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, and Democratic substitute teacher Lawrence Jones.

The post Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .