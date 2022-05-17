ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jan Kounen, Kate Ogborn, Lisa Marie Russo Among Work-in-Progress Pitches at Cannes Animation Day

By Lise Pedersen
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FexAD_0fhAKskj00

Click here to read the full article.

The fourth edition of Animation Day, which is part of the Cannes Film Festival ’s Market, will take place on May 22.

A one-day event aimed at the global animation filmmaking community, it is a joint initiative launched in 2019 by the Cannes Film Market and the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, in partnership with Animation! Ventana Sur, the animation branch of Latin America’s leading film market.

This edition will kick off with the Annecy Goes to Cannes pitching sessions, featuring five works-in-progress projects at various stages of development. Attendees will also be able to attend a morning panel discussion entitled “What Is Adult Animation Film’s Strategy and Where Is It Headed?,” which will address the question of the animated film offer for adults, both in theaters and on smaller screens, as viewing habits evolve.

Panelists include Dutch-born French filmmaker Jan Kounen (“Doberman,” “Blueberry,” “My Cousin”), who is also presenting his latest project “Epiphania” in the pitching sessions, alongside Sun Creature (“Flee”) co-founder and producer Charlotte De La Gournerie, Bruno Felix, founder and co-CEO of Amsterdam-based Submarine (“They Shot the Piano Player,” “Where Is Anne Frank?”), and Amel Lacombe, CEO and founder of Paris-based indie distributor Eurozoom.

Besides Kounen’s film, this year’s lineup of Animation Day projects includes Franco-Swiss co-production “With Closed Fists” by Jean-Jacques Kahn, Zoltan Horvath and Franck van Leeuwen, “Lollipop” by BAFTA and Emmy Award winning duo Lisa Marie Russo and Kate Ogborn from Fly Film, Ukrainian animation “Mavka. The Forest Song,” and “When Adam Changes” by French Canadian Joël Vaudreuil.

Epiphania”
Based on a trilogy by graphic novelist Ludovic Debeurme (“Lucille”), “Epiphania” is a story about the arrival of a new hybrid species on Earth that disrupts the social order following a giant tsunami. The half-human, half-animal children develop a visceral hatred of human beings as they grow up: mistreated and threatened by humans, the Earth seems to have sent its own army.

The film is produced by Philippe Aigle and Séverine Lathuillière’s Paris-based Naïa Productions and scheduled for release in 2023.

With Closed Fists”

Directed by Zoltan Horvath (“Nosferatu Tango,” “The Last Day of Autumn”), Jean-Jacques Kahn and Franck van Leeuwen, and produced by Horvath and Nicolas Burlet’s Nadasdy Film, “With Closed Fists” tells the story of Victor Young Perez, who wins the World Boxing Championship in 1931 and experiences glory, wealth and passion. Perez is Jewish. Arrested by the French police in 1943, he is deported to Auschwitz and disappears during the “Death Marches.” The film is set to be completed in 2024.

Lollipop”

Directed by Lisa Marie Russo and produced by her partner at Fly Film, Kate Ogborn (“The Spirit of ’45,” “The Deep Blue Sea”) and Vicki Rock of Belfast-based visual effects and animation studio Enter Yes (“Ordinary Love,” “Derry Girls”), “Lollipop” – named after a mastectomy surgery technique – explores the creator’s surreal odyssey tackling breast cancer, twice. Her avatar, Eva, slips into youthful memories of seaside attractions and sunshine, which morph into something dark and corporeal as she juggles family life and illness. “Lollipop” is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Mavka. The Forest Song”

Ukrainian entry “Mavka. The Forest Song” is directed by Oleg Malamuzh (“Lascars”) and Oleksandra Ruban, and produced by Iryna Kostyuk, Anna Eliseyeva and Egor Olesov at Animagrad (“The Stolen Princess”), one of the leading animation studios in Eastern Europe. Several years in the making, the film was selected at Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux two years in a row – 2017 and 2018 – and is due for release later this year.

It tells the story of Mavka, a magical spirit responsible for protecting the forest from the outside world, who faces her greatest challenge when she meets a human for the first time and falls in love with him. Based on ancient Slavic myths and legends, it is inspired by the play “Le Chant de la forêt” written in 1911 by Lesya Ukrainka, one of Ukraine ‘s best-known poets. Faithful to her spirit, the film interweaves authentic and modern elements of Ukrainian culture such as mythology, literature, music and dance rituals.

When Adam Changes”

And finally, “When Adam Changes” is the debut feature length animation by French Canadian director, illustrator and musician Joël Vaudreuil, whose short “Le courant faible de la rivière” was nominated for Best Short in Annecy in 2013.

Produced by Québec-based Parce que films, it tells the story of 15-year-old Adam, whose body changes when he is teased or receives negative comments. These physical changes add an extra layer of complexity to his already challenging life as a teenager. The film is due out in 2023.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dies at 37

Click here to read the full article. Marnie Schulenburg, known for her roles in soap operas “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live,” died Tuesday in New York due to a complication from breast cancer, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 37. Schulenburg’s husband Zack Robidas, an actor known for his roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession,” also confirmed the news via a Facebook post, in which he thanked her fans for their support after Schulenburg’s diagnosis. “Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Viola Davis Reveals a Director Called Her by His Maid’s Name, Speaks Out on Hollywood’s Slow Race Progress (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis joined Variety and Kering at the Cannes Film Festival for a powerful Women In Motion conversation in which she revealed a director once called her by his maid’s name. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor was talking about Hollywood’s perception of Black actors and how the amount of roles she can play remains limited due to her skin color, even at her A-list stature. “I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jan Kounen
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Animation Studio#Animated Film#The Cannes Film Market#The Annecy Intl#Dutch#French#Eurozoom
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy