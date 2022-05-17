ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AIPAC super PAC funnels millions in dark money to attack progressive candidates in Democratic races

By Julia Conley
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwXcf_0fhAKj3Q00

Intent on keeping the influence of the growing pro-Palestinian rights movement in the U.S. to a minimum in Congress, the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee is pulling out all the stops to defeat progressive candidates including state Rep. Summer Lee in Pennsylvania's 12th District, where voters are going to the polls Tuesday.

As The Intercept reported late Monday, a super PAC started last year by AIPAC called the United Democracy Project (UDP) has spent more than $2.3 million on the district's Democratic primary race.

About $100,000 from the group has gone to support attorney Steve Irwin while a majority of the ads UDP has paid for have attacked Lee as someone who only "calls herself a Democrat" due to her criticism of President Joe Biden during the 2020 primary race.

According to liberal pro-Israel group J Street, UDP has attempted to conceal its connection to AIPAC by attacking Lee's positions on issues unrelated to Palestinian rights, such as her support for Medicare for All.

"The United Democracy Project sounds innocuous and the advertising that they're running in these districts is about healthcare and reproductive rights and things that have nothing to do with Israel," Logan Bayroff, a spokesperson for J Street, told The Guardian Tuesday.

"But the reason that they're aligning with certain candidates is because they are more aligned with their more hawkish positions on Israel," he added, "and because they fear that other candidates will be more progressive and aligned with the Palestinians."

Regarding Palestinian rights, Lee has called on the U.S. government to set conditions for the billions of dollars it gives to Israel annually, most of which goes to military assistance, and has accused Israel of committing "atrocities" in Gaza.

Lee has received endorsements from several pro-Palestinian rights lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

As Ryan Grim, Washington, D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept, said Monday, UDP's involvement in the race between Lee and Irwin has appeared to have its intended effect on polling.

A poll commissioned by pro-choice group EMILY's List at the end of March showed Lee with a 25-point lead over Irwin and a high approval rating among likely primary voters.

But a survey conducted by Mercury Public Affairs at the end of April, following the release of UDP's ads, showed that Irwin was ahead of Lee by one point.

As Common Dreams reported last week, Sanders criticized AIPAC for bankrolling super PACs like UDP and Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) "to buy elections and control this democracy."

While UDP has spent considerable money in Pennsylvania, it has also poured $2 million into North Carolina's 4th District, where former Sanders organizer and Durham City Council member Nida Allam is facing opponents including state Sen. Valerie Foushee.

The state Democratic Party's progressive caucus pulled its endorsement of Foushee last month, citing her donations from AIPAC and noting the group has also given money to dozens of Republican candidates who objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Allam is a supporter of Palestinian rights and has been endorsed by fellow progressives including Ocasio-Cortez.

As Jewish Insider reported on Monday, like those in Pennsylvania, ads that UDP has run in the district have also made no mention of Israel or Palestine.

In Texas, the group has also poured $1.2 million to help Rep. Henry Cuellar—the only Democrat in the U.S. House who supports forced pregnancy—defeat his progressive challenger, immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. The two are facing a primary run-off election in which voting is now underway after Cuellar beat Cisneros by less than two points in March.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Foushee
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Summer Lee
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan Grim
Person
Bernie Sanders
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aipac#Pacs#Democratic Candidates#Pro Palestinian#Udp#Medicare
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy