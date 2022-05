(Brooksville, FL) – Due to required work on the traffic signal at the US 19 intersection of Forest Oaks Blvd. and Lake in the Woods Dr., ALL left turn lanes, the thru lane on Forest Oaks to Lake in the Woods Dr. and 2 thru lanes on US 19 both Northbound and Southbound will be closed. The work is set to take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9:00 pm and should take approximately 4 hours to complete.

