ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Fired COVID-19 vaccine vendor sues Hillsborough, seeks $50 million

By C.T. Bowen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh0Of_0fhAK6uS00
OnSite nurse Joan Diehl prepares COVID-19 vaccinations at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, one of the vaccination distribution sites in Hillsborough County, in Plant City on Jan. 6, 2021. The county announced the same day it had fired OnSite after residents complained about the scheduling system. The company is now suing Hillsborough County for $50 million, contending it was illegally terminated. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TAMPA — Fifteen months ago, Hillsborough County commissioners pulled no punches in describing the troubled roll-out of its COVID-19 vaccination program.

“A clown show,” said Commissioner Ken Hagan.

“Utter failure,” said Commissioner Stacy White.

“Fiasco,” said Commissioner Harry Cohen.

Now the company fired by Hillsborough County, after residents complained of a malfunctioning web site and hours-long waits to book appointments, is offering its own description of what happened: Conspiracy, fraud, bad faith, breach of contract and defamation.

The fired company, OnSite Screenings LLC, now known as Horizon Health Services and Technology, and its CEO, Thutrung Alexis Nguyen, are suing Hillsborough County seeking more than $50 million over the terminated contract. The lawsuit, filed May 5 in Hillsborough Circuit Court, also names CDR Maguire Inc., the company that succeeded OnSite Screenings in scheduling appointments and administering vaccines, as a defendant.

The county attorney’s office declined comment on the lawsuit. A voicemail message from the Tampa Bay Times to CDR Maguire’s corporate headquarters in Miami was not immediately returned Tuesday.

The Jan. 4, 2021, rollout of the appointment system averaged 2,000 to 7,000 calls per minute, in part because people hung up and dialed over and over again when they heard a loud busy signal, the county has said. Likewise, the web site to make online appointments crashed. Two days later, the county said it had fired the vendor, OnSite Screenings.

OnSite Screenings formed in June 2020 and was the successful bidder a few months later to administer the COVID-19 vaccines and tests in Hillsborough County. The commission approved a nearly $14 million contract with the company on Dec. 16, 2020, according to public records. The lawsuit put the value of the contract at nearly $54 million, with half going for testing and half for vaccinations.

Sometime near the Christmas holidays, the lawsuit said, county officials asked Nguyen if her company could handle booking the appointments. Nguyen told the county she would need assistance from another vendor to do so.

“Initially, the county did not have a clue as to how many operators would be needed and consistently kept changing the requirement to arrive at ultimately 12. The county had not developed any guidelines and were vague, haphazard and incomplete in their attempt to set this up, and not really providing any guidelines,” the lawsuit stated.

The vendor did a dry run on Sunday, Jan. 3, but when the system went live the next day, the online appointment system crashed and callers jammed the phone lines “because the county had grossly underestimated the volume of on-line appointments … and had not been prepared for the (call) volume nor had it done the research to determine in advance what would be required,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges county scapegoated OnSite Screenings and fired it improperly to direct the contract to CDR Maguire. OnSite’s attorney, Jack W. Crooks, issued a statement characterizing the termination as “a ruse to cover up their inadequacies and deficient management.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0fhAK6uS00

The county hired CDR Maguire on Jan. 9 on an emergency basis for 30 days, but later extended the contract for three additional months at a cost of nearly $21.9 million, according to county records. The commission approved the contract Jan. 21, 2021, the same day the commission voted to officially terminate OnSite Screenings.

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

City leaders think over cost of proposed U.S. 19 underpass

PORT RICHEY — City Council members discussed the merits of an underpass project that was initially proposed in 2014 as part of a west Pasco redevelopment plan. City Manager John Dudte introduced the topic and its timing, as he found out from a Pasco Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that a parcel of property has become available along Baylea Avenue. The property will give the city access under the U.S. Highway 19 bridge and over to Catches Waterfront Grille.
PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
City
Miami, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Vaccines
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Cohen
Beach Beacon

Developer returns with plan to build warehouses on Largo site

LARGO — When the City Commission was considering developer Carlos Yepes’ proposal to construct a 231-unit apartment complex at Eighth Avenue Southeast and Donegan Road in October, he said his only other option would be an industrial project that might not be as good a fit for the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fiasco#Onsite Screenings Llc#Cdr Maguire Inc#The Tampa Bay Times#Cdr Maguire
wbtw.com

Gov. DeSantis accuses Biden of violating oath regarding border security

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on inflationary pressures and other economic concerns while speaking at spoke at the Hub City Smokehouse & Grill in Crestview. The governor delivered a $3.2 million grant to Okaloosa County for infrastructure development. Toward the end of the event, he accused President Joe Biden of violating his oath of office as a result of his border policies.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

2 century-old Tampa buildings could be saved from demolition

TAMPA — Demolition has temporarily been halted on a century-old downtown Tampa building, a move that could also save a neighboring building linked to Clara Barton. The Kolter Group purchased 514 N. Tampa St. and the neighboring 520 N. Tampa St. in December with plans to raze the structures to make way for a 55-story condo tower, which would be the tallest on Florida’s west coast.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
sarasotafl.gov

Ringling Boulevard to be transformed into ‘complete street’

Contact: Jason Bartolone, Communications Specialist 941-928-3988; jason.bartolone@sarasotaFL.gov. Sarasota, FL: Work is set to begin next week on improvements to Ringling Boulevard that will transform it into a “complete street” that can be safely utilized by all modes of travel. The Ringling Trail project will add protected bicycle lanes...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy