Macon, GA

Macon man convicted in shooting death that stemmed from ‘altercation between neighbors’

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

A Macon man who had been charged with murder in the shooting death of a neighbor during a 2019 dispute pleaded guilty in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges.

Teondrious Deon Johnson, 38, was sentenced to 40 years — 15 of them behind bars and the remaining 25 years on probation.

Johnson had been accused of malice and felony murder as well as aggravated assault and a gun-possession crime in the Oct. 23, 2019, shooting of 37-year-old Deontae Rachell, who died two days later.

Johnson’s plea came on the eve of his trial, which had been set to begin this week. Had he been convicted of the more serious charges, he faced life in prison.

Rachell’s death came amid gunfire in a neighborhood south of downtown Macon, near the corner of Pebble and Shaw streets. Authorities have since said that it was unclear who fired the first shot in what investigators at the time said was an “altercation between neighbors.

Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Man charged in 2017 Aggravated Assault sentenced to 25 years

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On November 19th, 2017, a man was shot 5 times and left for dead at Big Oak Park off Wheeler Rd. Miraculously, the victim survived the encounter and identified his attacker as Eddie Lee McNair, III. A Richmond County Jury found McNair guilty of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in Homicide at Macon apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Jones tells 41NBC that there was a homicide at Riverpark Apartments off of 720 Tidewater Circle. He says that the victim was a male, and that he was shot multiple times. Jones said that the victim was pronounced deceased around 1:55 p.m.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Man, 30, dead after shooting at east Macon apartments

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said a 30-year-old man died in a shooting on Thursday. Coroner Jones said the man was shot multiple times at 720 Tidewater Circle, or River Park Apartments, in Macon. That apartment complex is located behind the Kroger off of Spring St.
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

Macon, GA
