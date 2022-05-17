ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Chief On Future Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Goldbergs’ & ‘A Million Little Things’

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
ABC ’s Grey’s Anatomy continues to rewrite TV history books as it heads off to its 19th season, while The Goldbergs just entered the exclusive double-digit run club for a broadcast comedy.

“We haven’t made any decisions at all” for the upcoming Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy and Season 10 of The Goldbergs potentially being the last, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline in an interview tied to the network’s upfront presentation.

“We just celebrated Grey’s 400th episode, which is a remarkable achievement for any show, and I think The Goldbergs continues to be as strong as ever,” he said. “We have Adam’s graduation coming up which I think is going to be a signature event in the life of that series.”

Erwich also underscored that Grey’s star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo remains committed to the show.

For the first time in its history, A Million Little Things , created by DJ Nash, will not be on in the fall, with its fifth season held for 2023. This is widely believed to be the drama’s final installment through Erwich said that “we haven’t made any decisions yet.”

“I’ve had some really good creative conversations with DJ about what next season would be, I think fans will really enjoy it,” Erwich said. “The show is ending on a really strong note which I think will take us into a good place for next season.”

#A Million Little Things#The Goldbergs#Grey S Anatomy#Abc Entertainment#Abc Upfront
