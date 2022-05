Opening statements were presented to a jury last week in the trial of Santa Maria man who is accused of a gang shooting death on West Donovan Road in December 2020. The trial began May 12 for Jesus Juarez Garcilazo, 21, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla, according to Deputy Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey, who is leading prosecution on the case.

