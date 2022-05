Deptford High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on June 16, and there’s one graduate who is likely saving the date. Yukta Narayan stands out among the graduating class as being the only 2022 graduate to have completed high school in three years. When she started at Deptford, she made a schedule that contained no breaks but put her on a path to complete requirements early.

