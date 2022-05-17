ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TelevisaUnivision Reveals Upcoming Programming: Sofia Vergara Animated Series, Selena Quintanilla Tribute Concert, More—Upfronts

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
TelevisaUnivision revealed a barrage of projects are in development for both linear and streaming via Vix . An animated series from Sofia Vergara and a Selena Quintanilla tribute concert is a sampling of the upcoming programming announced during the network’s Upfronts presentation on Tuesday.

Vergara is the creator and star of Koati, The Series for Vix , based on the hit family film that was released last year. Following the success of the movie, Vix will expand the story of the beloved characters into a series targeting families with kids aged 2-7.

Also for the streamer, the reality dating series Enamorándonos, La Isla (working title) with Carlos Ponce serving as host alongside Karina Banda. The Enamorándonos spinoff will follow 16 participants brought to a captivating island on the South Coast of Turkey to find their other half.

On the linear side, TelevisaUnivision has a two-hour live music tribute to Quintanilla in the works titled Por Siempre: Selena . The special looks at her trajectory through the lens of those she inspired and those who were by her side.

Other deals include:

Gold Cup renewal: A multi-year media rights partnership with Concacaf, which grants the network the exclusive Spanish language broadcast rights for future editions of Gold Cup in the U.S.

De Noche Pero Sin Sueño : Adrián Uribe hosts a late-night show on Spanish-language television, featuring the top talent in music, movies, and TV, as well as the top digital content creators in culture.

New entertainment show for Unimás: Sientese Quien Pueda : An entertainment show Live on UniMás will bring together celebrity news, confrontations of opinions, and raw debates between a panel of journalists, talent, social media experts, and for the first time, audiences at home.

New scripted format – Serielas – that will live at 10 p.m. on Univision – La Madrastra and Primero Tu .

